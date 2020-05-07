Longview council distributes $429K in COVID relief for rent, businesses

The Longview City Council on Thursday approved about $429,000 in federal assistance for coronavirus-related rent, utility and business needs.
Following a public hearing, the council approved the following allocations:
• Lower Columbia CAP: $95,000 for utility bill and rent assistance (3 months) and $14,000 for administration.
• Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: $196,000 for business loans or grants and $32,000 for administration.
• Community House on Broadway: $75,000 for rent assistance (8 months) and $17,000 for administration.
Bill Fashing, executive director of the Council of Governments, said he expects “high demand” for the forgivable loan program. The loans likely will be between $3,000 and $7,000 and are intended to give businesses a little help making rent. The business owner can get the loans forgiven if they do some training and demonstrate that it helped keep low- and moderate-income employees on the payroll, he said.
“I think we’ll get some really good information and feedback that we can use in the future to understand what kind of difference we made for these programs,” Fashing told the council.
Ilona Kirby, executive director of Lower Columbia CAP, said her organization will use the funds primarily to help with rent and water, sewer and garbage payments. CAP has received many requests for help with water bills, she said.
“That is something we’ve looked for in recent years,” she said of the utility assistance. “During this time of pandemic, it’s becoming more and more of a concern. And as our stay at home order stays in place, it becomes more and more critical.”
Jennifer Westerman, CEO of the Longview housing authority, said Housing Opportunities for Southwest Washington opted not to apply for the funds because it didn’t make sense to create a new program when community partners like CAP are already providing the service. Westerman said she supported CAP’s application and planned to refer clients there and to Community House on Broadway.
Councilman Mike Wallin said he was grateful to see that support among agencies, calling it an “awesome collaboration.”
Wallin and multiple council members also thanked city staff, especially Interim Planning Manager Adam Trimble, for streamlining the application process and quickly turning around a recommendation so the funds could be distributed.
