Longview council distributes $429K in COVID relief for rent, businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council on Thursday approved about $429,000 in federal assistance for coronavirus-related rent, utility and business needs.

Following a public hearing, the council approved the following allocations:

• Lower Columbia CAP: $95,000 for utility bill and rent assistance (3 months) and $14,000 for administration.

• Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: $196,000 for business loans or grants and $32,000 for administration.

• Community House on Broadway: $75,000 for rent assistance (8 months) and $17,000 for administration.

Bill Fashing, executive director of the Council of Governments, said he expects “high demand” for the forgivable loan program. The loans likely will be between $3,000 and $7,000 and are intended to give businesses a little help making rent. The business owner can get the loans forgiven if they do some training and demonstrate that it helped keep low- and moderate-income employees on the payroll, he said.

“I think we’ll get some really good information and feedback that we can use in the future to understand what kind of difference we made for these programs,” Fashing told the council.