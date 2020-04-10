Longview council discusses uses for $196K in funds to deal with COVID-19

During a workshop Thursday night, the Longview City Council discussed possible uses for $196,000 the city will receive in federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the council did not make a final decision during the virtual meeting, multiple council members expressed support for using the money in a revolving loan fund to help keep struggling businesses afloat.
Councilman Mike Wallin also asked if the money could be used to help city residents who are at risk of missing their utility payments. Longview Interim Planner Adam Trimble responded that he would have to check if that would be an approved use, but called it a “really good idea.”
Other options for the money include investing in a building to serve COVID-19 response, rehabilitating a treatment clinic, job training for health care workers, delivering meals to quarantined people and increasing the availability of infectious disease response within existing health facilities.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said a local business owner told him the day prior that a lot of the programs and money currently available for small business is tied up and delayed due to bureaucracy.
“If we could do something here locally to channel funds to businesses in the very near future, that might be just what is needed in the community with the thought that these funds could help tide people over until some (federal) funds are up and running and businesses have an opportunity to get caught up,” Sacha said.
During the regular meeting, the council amended the city zoning code to allow brewpubs in light industrial zones as long as they are associated with a sit-down restaurant. These zones are located along Industrial Way and Third Avenue.
Brett Bates of Bates Plumbing and White River Development, a Longview-based company, spurred discussions after he submitted the application for a zoning change.
“The planning commission agreed with the applicant that a brewpub is a business that requires equipment and outdoor storage and high ceiling buildings,” Trimble said. “The commission found that use could be compatible with light industrial zones.”
Following an annual report on the Parks and Recreation Department, Councilman Chet Makinster praised the department, saying golfers have been “really happy” with changes at the Mint Valley Golf Course after the city took over management of it a year ago.
Wallin added that he’s proud of department director Jennifer Wills’ leadership.
“It’s been amazing to watch programs and services and maintenance of our parks,” he said. “Circumstances (related to COVID-19) now have slowed us down, but I know we are going to get back on our feet and do more amazing things.”
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, in her report, encouraged citizens to “stay the course” in response to COVID-19 by washing hands, “being wise” about social gathering and wearing face masks when out in public.
“Our law enforcement is about informing and educating,” Wallis said. Those who hear otherwise should reach out to her or City Manager Sacha, she said.
“This is a difficult time,” Wallis said. “We all are feeling the effects everywhere around the world. I believe we can do hard things and we are changing the course of time right now doing things that are very difficult.”
Her fellow council members all echoed that sentiment and multiple thanked city staff for their efforts.
Councilwoman Ruth Kendall and Sacha both said they have been pleased to see how well all the agencies and governments in the county have been working together instead of competing for resources. Sacha praised Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave in particular for his leadership of the Incident Management Team.
Makinster said the community is living through a “piece of history.
“(When we talk about the budget), it just scares the dickens out of me because we are going to lose a lot of income,” he said. “I’m concerned and we will probably have to tighten our belts. It’s a shame for all the citizens, but stay tough, stay safe.”
Also during the meeting, the council:
• Allocated $11,000 from the Neighborhood Park Grant program to the Longview Soccer Club for a new mower and $14,000 to Harlie’s Angels for a covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea.
• Amended city code to make solid waste collection mandatory for residential and commercial properties. Councilman Wallin was opposed.
• Eliminated the city’s financial aid programs for sidewalk repairs. All future sidewalk repairs and replacements, except those caused by owner neglect, will be repaired at city expense.
• Heard reports from the Community and Economic Development Department and a committee researching possible locations and costs electric vehicle charging stations in Longview.
