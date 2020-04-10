Longview council discusses uses for $196K in funds to deal with COVID-19

“Our law enforcement is about informing and educating,” Wallis said. Those who hear otherwise should reach out to her or City Manager Sacha, she said.

“This is a difficult time,” Wallis said. “We all are feeling the effects everywhere around the world. I believe we can do hard things and we are changing the course of time right now doing things that are very difficult.”

Her fellow council members all echoed that sentiment and multiple thanked city staff for their efforts.

Councilwoman Ruth Kendall and Sacha both said they have been pleased to see how well all the agencies and governments in the county have been working together instead of competing for resources. Sacha praised Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave in particular for his leadership of the Incident Management Team.

Makinster said the community is living through a “piece of history.

“(When we talk about the budget), it just scares the dickens out of me because we are going to lose a lot of income,” he said. “I’m concerned and we will probably have to tighten our belts. It’s a shame for all the citizens, but stay tough, stay safe.”

Also during the meeting, the council: