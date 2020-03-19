Longview council declares virus emergency

The Longview City Council Thursday night unanimously declared an emergency over the novel coronavirus and supported ending the city’s contract with Cowlitz County for law enforcement records management.

The declaration allows City Manager Kurt Sacha to quickly enter into contracts, employ temporary workers and approve other obligations related to coronavirus response. It also allows the council to convene on short notice, rather than following usual notification requirements.

The coronavirus has already changed how the council operates. To maintain safe distances between council members and attendees Thursday night, the chairs in the council chamber were spaced 6 feet apart. The council met in a separate workshop room but a video feed was streamed into the chamber so the public could watch.

Four council members -- Chet Makinster, Hillary Strobel, Ruth Kendall and Christine Schott -- attended the meeting through video calls from home. Regular council meeting attendee George Brajcich was the only member of the public in attendance.

City Attorney Jim McNamara said there is no time frame on the emergency declaration. However, it is directly tied to the coronavirus outbreak, so when that crisis dies down, the need for the emergency declaration naturally would die down as well, he said.