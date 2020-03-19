Longview council declares virus emergency

The Longview City Council Thursday night unanimously declared an emergency over the novel coronavirus and supported ending the city’s contract with Cowlitz County for law enforcement records management.
The declaration allows City Manager Kurt Sacha to quickly enter into contracts, employ temporary workers and approve other obligations related to coronavirus response. It also allows the council to convene on short notice, rather than following usual notification requirements.
The coronavirus has already changed how the council operates. To maintain safe distances between council members and attendees Thursday night, the chairs in the council chamber were spaced 6 feet apart. The council met in a separate workshop room but a video feed was streamed into the chamber so the public could watch.
Four council members -- Chet Makinster, Hillary Strobel, Ruth Kendall and Christine Schott -- attended the meeting through video calls from home. Regular council meeting attendee George Brajcich was the only member of the public in attendance.
City Attorney Jim McNamara said there is no time frame on the emergency declaration. However, it is directly tied to the coronavirus outbreak, so when that crisis dies down, the need for the emergency declaration naturally would die down as well, he said.
Sacha also announced that the emergency operations center has officially started operating at the Cowlitz County Conference Center. In addition, all the cities in the county have been meeting daily to discuss problems and responses related to the new coronavirus.
Cowlitz County commissioners declared a disaster on March 4. The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11. And Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency on Feb. 29.
“I declare that the actions authorized by this declaration are necessary to avoid an imminent threat to the public health or safety, to prevent an imminent danger to public and private property,” Sacha wrote in his emergency declaration letter to the City Council.
Also during Thursday’s workshop, the council supported ending the city’s contract with Cowlitz County Law Enforcement Records and bringing the service under the city.
The city has contracted with the county for this service since about 1990. The 2020 contract is estimated to increase nearly 27% from $577,000 to $730,500. The bulk of the cost change is related to salary and benefits increasing about 11%, according to the city.
The city would need to hire seven new records positions. The new program would go live in spring 2021.
In 2021, the city estimates the total cost would be $707,000. And that would decrease to $667,000 in 2022.
On the other hand, with an estimated 4% contract increase each year, the city estimates it would pay the council $790,000 in 2022 for hte service.
"This is not a decision I would make lightly because relationships with the county are important and meaningful, but there comes a time when we have to do what’s in the best interest of citizens of Longview when it comes to spending their resources," City Manager Sacha said.
Multiple council members encouraged the city to begin working on the transition as soon as possible.