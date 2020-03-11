Longview council cancels meeting due to coronavirus concerns

Public health concerns and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's coronavirius emergency proclamation have prompted the Longview City Council to cancel its meeting Thursday night.

The next council meeting is scheduled for March 26

Inslee's proclamation, an unprecedented move for the state, prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, where the bulk of the state's COVID-19 cases have occurred.

The order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, according to the governor's office.

The order does not apply to Cowlitz County, but the city cited it as one reason to cancel the council meeting. As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County still did not have a confirmed case of the disease.

City officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

