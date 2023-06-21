Longview parks has almost $16 million in deferred maintenance and not enough incoming funds, so staff are suggesting the City Council let voters decide whether to form a new taxing district.

Longview City Council is scheduled Thursday to discuss creating a metropolitan parks district dedicated to collecting money to cover projects like repairing Martin’s Dock and replacing the irrigation pump at Lake Sacajawea.

The parks department is requesting 50 cents for $1,000 of assessed property value on all property in city limits, which would cost the owner of a $350,000 home another roughly $200 a year.

Repairing Martin’s Dock and other docks at Lake Sacajawea Park carries a total price tag of $5 million alone, Longview Parks Director Jennifer Wills said.

“We don’t have the money as a city right now to reinvest in the parks system, so taking this out to the public lets us know if they are interested in supporting that initiative,” Wills said.

If the city decides to move forward Thursday, the district would be placed on the November ballot for a final decision by Longview voters.

Rising costs, possible management

As the parks department recently worked on its long-term plan, they tracked around $15.8 million in deferred maintenance costs, Wills said. Parks projects are paid for with the city’s general fund, or occasionally with grants from the Legislature or state agencies.

Deferred maintenance includes issues like replacing restrooms and HVAC systems, and resurfacing courts. It does not include enhancements like new picnic shelters or a pump track, according to a parks department report.

The last comprehensive parks plan created in 2016 included around $6.1 million in delayed maintenance. Part of the escalating cost is the escalating costs to repairing Lake Sacajawea’s docks, Wills said.

The city previously planned to repair Martin’s Dock with part of the $900,000 award during the 2021 state legislative session, but rising costs forced them to table the renovations, said former Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha in May 2022.

Previously he said Martin’s Dock, which houses bands and movie screenings during special events, is cracked and sloping toward the water.

The proposed new tax could bring in up to an estimated $2.4 million a year, based on 2023 valuations, for maintenance, replacements and other capital parks projects. A more detailed list of projects to cover would be included in the voters pamphlet ahead of a possible November vote.

“There’s never a good time to ask taxpayers for more money,” Wills said. “Much like the rest of the city, things were installed around the same time and now things are coming up for maintenance and replacement at the same time.”

Creating the new taxing district was recommended by the city’s Parks Advisory Board during their last meeting on June 12.

The parks district also needs a governing body to decide how to use revenue. The current suggestion is to have the Parks Advisory Board serve a dual role as the district’s managing board, while still remaining one of Longview’s advisory boards.

“The City Council still oversees the operations, but instead of going to the council for everything, it would give the park board a more administrative side,” Wills said.

If the Longview City Council OKs the plan, they could change the tax amount or the makeup of the governing board before the measure is placed on ballots.

There are around 20 metropolitan parks districts in Washington, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington. Two parks districts appeared on the ballot in Thurston County in 2018; one was approved by voters in Tumwater and one was voted down in Lacey. The unincorporated areas around Vancouver have been part of the Greater Clark Parks District since 2005.