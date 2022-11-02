Longview cold weather shelter prepped as low temps to dip near freezing

Following a shift from hot, dry weather to cool and rainy conditions, organizers are gearing up to open Cowlitz County's severe weather shelter, possibly next week as overnight lows dip into the 30s.

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Cowlitz Family Health Center will run the temporary shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard. Shelter operations will remain the same as the last couple years, with staff and volunteers opening the shelter as needed, said Father Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

To open the shelter, the city has to declare a severe weather emergency, which indicates temperatures are expected to hit below 35 degrees.

The shelter's initial policy will be to open when multiple nights of 33 degrees or below are forecasted, Mather said.

"We want to make sure we provide shelter in a way we believe is beneficial to our community," he said. "If it's not going to be cold enough long enough, it's not worthwhile because we won't have guests come. We have to balance their needs with our ability to open."

For the first time in several years, Love Overwhelming will not operate the shelter. Chuck Hendrickson, executive director, said the nonprofit has run cold weather shelters since 2011 and is stepping back this year to focus on its other programs. Hendrickson said he's happy others are able to step up to run the temporary shelter.

"The KLMA remains deeply grateful for all that Love Overwhelming has done and their legacy of providing and supporting this type of shelter in our community for many years," the KLMA Executive Board and Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter team wrote in a news release.

Cowlitz Family Health Center, which has offered a daytime shelter for the past few years, will take on the administrative and staffing role, according to the news release. Like last year, the Longview Salvation Army will provide hot dinners when the shelter is open, Mather said.

Organizers notified neighbors that they are preparing for the season and will let them know when the shelter plans to open, Mather said, adding it's the shelter’s goal not to impact the daily lives of neighbors.

“The last couple of years that’s been the case,” he said. “We’ve done such a good job of being good neighbors that the neighbors don’t know we’re open half the time.”

Because the city uses the National Weather Service forecast to determine a severe weather emergency, organizers can't say for sure if the shelter will open next week, but preparations are underway, Mather said.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for near- or below-freezing overnight temperatures early next week, a quick turnaround following record-setting highs in October, said Andy Bryant, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

Longview recorded at least 10 days in October with a high in the 80s, according to National Weather Service data. This year, the average high temperature in October was about 71 degrees, up from the normal average high of 64 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

This year's hottest October day didn't beat the record high of 90 degrees set in 1987, but at 86 degrees it came close.

"It wasn’t people's imaginations that it felt unusually warm in October," Bryant said. "It was an abrupt change in the weather pattern. It feels like it went from one extreme to another."

The National Weather Service forecast an overnight low around 35 degrees and areas of frost early Wednesday morning.

Early next week, cold air coming into Western Washington and the Columbia Basin will drop daytime highs to the mid-40s, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid-30s, Bryant said.

The region will be "flirting" with the potential for low-elevation snow, most likely on Wednesday, as snow levels come down to around 500 feet, Bryant said. It's too early to know for certain if low-level areas will see snow, but residents should be aware and watch for updates to the forecast, he said.

Regardless of whether snow falls or not, now is a good time to think about winter weather preparedness plans, including checking road conditions, Bryant said.

Before the cold temperatures next week, on Friday and Saturday an atmospheric river will bring wind and rain to the region. The Longview area could see up to 3 inches of rain over those two days causing some minor flooding, especially in urban areas, Bryant said.