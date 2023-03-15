The luck of the Irish can be found across Longview as local businesses and organizations celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this Friday and throughout the weekend.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners kick off celebrations with their annual Electrifying Shamrock run or walk at 7 p.m. Friday. Runners should plan to meet the group at the Elks Memorial Building for a loop around Lake Sacajawea and wear their best St. Patrick’s day running outfit. The route is about 3.5 miles. Prizes will be awarded for best St. Patrick’s Day costume, fastest male, female, adult, teen and youth after the run. Participation costs $12 per person, while children 8 and under can join for free with a paid adult.

The Kelso-Longview Elks will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans party at 5 p.m. where they’ll be serving Guinness beef stew and soda bread, playing games and singing karaoke.

Many local drinking holes and bars will be serving special St. Patrick’s Day drink specials including Shamrock Spirits & Grill at 1131 15th Ave, Longview.

Saturday, the Longview Downtowners is hosting a pop-up market at The Merk, as well as the shop downtown passport program. The Shamrock Saturday passports are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Antidote Tap House, Hopscotch Toys or Posh on Commerce. Participants can get their passports stamped at participating local downtown businesses for an opportunity to win gift cards.

Passports must be turned in by the end of the business day on March 22 in order to be entered to win. Even if participants don’t complete their passports they should still enter their passports for a chance to win gift certificates.

Business participating in the passport program Antidote Tap House, Offbeat Antiques & Oddities, Hopscotch Toys, Dapper Dandelion Floral + Plant, Papercraft Addiction, AMS Notary Services, The Beauti Lounge, Realty One Pacifica, Niche, Teague's Interiors, JoJo + Coco Boutique, Wander Shoes, The Pet Works, Halo Salon & Boutique, Posh on Commerce, Jay's Jukebox Burgers, Café Guse, EYE Clothing, and ReVive Medical Aesthetics.