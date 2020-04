× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Longview will close 38th Avenue between the Longview School District bus garage and Memorial Park drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

The City has contracted with GRI, a geotechnical engineering firm, to inspect the repaired landslide above the roadway.

A significant slide in the area where the road cuts through Mount Solo had a signficant slide in December 2017.

