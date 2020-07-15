Longview City Hall BLM protest draws larger crowd, ends without incident

“I support the Black community in Kelso and Longview, and globally,” she said. “I believe there needs to be change and I really think ... we might see some change.”

She said counter-protesters at Monday’s demonstration were more intimidating, adding those at the Wednesday event were quieter and mostly held signs and American flags.

Counter-protester Penne Connatser of Toutle held up a sign with the names of people she said have been killed since George Floyd’s death. The list included law enforcement officers and children killed in riots, names she said the BLM movement doesn’t stand up for “because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

She said she was there because she thinks all lives matter, but added that she does think there needs to be some change in law enforcement.

“I do think the police need more training, but I don’t believe in a lawless society,” Connatser said.

After Monday’s official protest ended, Bongiorno said an argument broke out between protesters who stayed behind and counter-protesters. Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher said Tuesday that officers separated the two parties but no arrests were made.