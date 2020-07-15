Longview City Hall BLM protest draws larger crowd, ends without incident

Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest drew a slightly larger crowd than a similar event on Monday. And protesters and counter-protesters once again remained on opposite sides of the Longview Civic Circle.
While some members of each group crossed the protest line to talk, the conversations remained peaceful but passionate.
Southwest Washington Communities United for Change President Lexi Bongiorno said the event went “beautifully.” Before the start of the protest, she reminded the roughly 40 BLM protesters gathered to stay on their side of the street and not to engage with the 35 or so counter-protesters.
“Allow them to exercise their right to free speech as we are,” she told them. “Stay on our side of the street.”
The protesters once again listed the group’s three demands while standing on the corner of the Longview City Hall parking lot: Defund the police, demilitarize the police and invest those funds into communities of color.
Meanwhile, counter-protesters stood in the grass and shouted “all lives matter” and “USA.” A few screamed obscenities and others revved motorcycle engines to drown out the sound of the BLM protesters.
A Longview woman at the BLM protest said she plans to attend Friday’s protest in front of the juvenile detention center. She did not want to give her name because she feared retaliation from the counter-protesters.
“I support the Black community in Kelso and Longview, and globally,” she said. “I believe there needs to be change and I really think ... we might see some change.”
She said counter-protesters at Monday’s demonstration were more intimidating, adding those at the Wednesday event were quieter and mostly held signs and American flags.
Counter-protester Penne Connatser of Toutle held up a sign with the names of people she said have been killed since George Floyd’s death. The list included law enforcement officers and children killed in riots, names she said the BLM movement doesn’t stand up for “because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”
She said she was there because she thinks all lives matter, but added that she does think there needs to be some change in law enforcement.
“I do think the police need more training, but I don’t believe in a lawless society,” Connatser said.
After Monday’s official protest ended, Bongiorno said an argument broke out between protesters who stayed behind and counter-protesters. Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher said Tuesday that officers separated the two parties but no arrests were made.
Because of this, Bongiorno said she made sure to “really elevate and align the community” and asked everyone leave together at the end of Wednesday’s event.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Bongiorno told the BLM protesters before they left. “Your continued support is beautiful.”
