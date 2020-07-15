Longview City Hall Black Lives Matter protest slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Black Lives Matter protest will be held this afternoon outside Longview City Hall.

Starting at 3 p.m., Southwest Washington Communities United for Change, a Vancouver- and Kelso-based group, will protest and highlight the group's three main demands: To defund the police, demilitarize the police and invest those funds into communities of color.

The group held a similar event Monday in Kelso that drew a group of counter-protesters, including members of the far-right group Patriot Prayer. The official event ended without incident.

While Southwest Washington Communities United for Change originally intended to hold a week of protests from 3 to 7 p.m., hours were shortened and two days of protest were cancelled due to the threat of the coronavirus, organizers said.

There is another protest scheduled for Friday outside the juvenile detention center.

