Longview City Council will vote on budget, discuss small business COVID relief

Longview City Council will meet Thursday night for the final vote on the 2021-2022 budget and to discuss a city COVID-19 small business relief program.
The council is slated to adopt the biennial budget of $83.6 million over 2021 and 2022 in the general fund. Ordinances establishing that water and sewer rates will not change are also on the table for adoption.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin and councilmember Steve Moon will also ask the council to create a small business relief program that would give local businesses tax exemptions and relief, according to agenda documents.
The Feb. 29 state of emergency Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed restricted commerce and set unequal standards, the agenda documents say.
“Such proclamations and ensuing restrictions have caused irreparable harm to small businesses located within the City of Longview, and likely elsewhere,” Wallin wrote in agenda documents. “A number of Longview businesses are closed, have permanently closed and or are at risk of closure. Workforces have been reduced and jobs lost. Many of Longview’s businesses and residents are struggling to get by and stay safe.”
Wallin asks the council to provide businesses and occupation tax and utility tax relief to Longview businesses hurt by the the COVID-19 pandemic or related restrictions.
The council will also vote on giving Vancouver-based Hinton Development approval approval for the first phase of a three phase subdivision in West Longview, according to city documents.
The first phase would extend Schneiter Drive road and the utilities to create be for 14 lots. Then, home construction can begin, city documents said.
New Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta will take the oath of office. Retiring Columbia Theatre Director Gian Paul Morelli will also be given a certificate of appreciation for his years serving the community, and four city staff members will get years-of-service awards.
Melody Worth in the finance department has been with the city for 45 years, Steve Coons finance department has been with the city for 35 years, and Scott McDaniel with the fire department and Community Development Director John Brickey have been with the city for 30 years.
In other business, the council will:
- Vote on bids for water treatment chemicals. City staff recommend spending a the total $109,000 purchase of chemicals with three companies: Cascade Columbia for Flourosilicic Acid at $3.20 per gallon; Northstar Chemical for Sodium Hydroxide for $0.60 per gallon; and HASA, Inc for Sodium Hypochlorite at $0.89 per gallon.
- Vote on extending the current interlocal agreement with the Cowlitz Public Transportation Benefit Area to 2024. Longview provides public transportation services under the name RiverCities Transit, and the existing interlocal agreement was entered into in 2012 and renewed in 2016.
