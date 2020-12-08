Longview City Council will vote on budget, discuss small business COVID relief

Longview City Council will meet Thursday night for the final vote on the 2021-2022 budget and to discuss a city COVID-19 small business relief program.

The council is slated to adopt the biennial budget of $83.6 million over 2021 and 2022 in the general fund. Ordinances establishing that water and sewer rates will not change are also on the table for adoption.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin and councilmember Steve Moon will also ask the council to create a small business relief program that would give local businesses tax exemptions and relief, according to agenda documents.

The Feb. 29 state of emergency Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed restricted commerce and set unequal standards, the agenda documents say.

“Such proclamations and ensuing restrictions have caused irreparable harm to small businesses located within the City of Longview, and likely elsewhere,” Wallin wrote in agenda documents. “A number of Longview businesses are closed, have permanently closed and or are at risk of closure. Workforces have been reduced and jobs lost. Many of Longview’s businesses and residents are struggling to get by and stay safe.”