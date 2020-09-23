Longview City Council will issue bonds, accept donated land Thursday

The Longview City Council is slated to approve two bonds to save about $900,000 and accept donated park land at its Thursday night meeting.
The council's authorization of the new bonds through the Kitsap Bank will refinance other outstanding bonds, according to agenda documents.
The bonds — one tax-exempt for nearly $4.5 million and one tax limited bond for $787,500 — will be used to refund a portion of the city's outstanding debt and save money on its annual debt service requirements. According to agenda documents, the savings will be just over $900,000.
A donation of about an acre of land to create a riverside park along First Avenue will also be officially accepted at the meeting, according to agenda documents.
The three parcels of land total 0.84 acres and are owned by Donald A. Svinth of Bend, according to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office. They are located just north of about 2 acres of land the city already owns and is holding for a future park, according to agenda documents.
In 2008, the city applied for a state grant to buy those three parcels to make a park, but did not do so, according to agenda documents. Then in 2016 the city was “approached again to purchase the land, but there were higher priorities at the time,” agenda documents say.
This year, the land was offered as a donation for “the eventual construction of a riverfront park,” according to the city.
The park could include walking trails, a non-motorized boat launch, a river viewpoint and a picnicking area, along with natural habitat for animals, according to agenda documents. The land would create a park stretching from Gerhart Park to Charlie’s Restaurant.
In other business, the council is expected to vote on awarding a $126,600 bid to Longview-based Advanced Electrical Technologies to upgrade the city's SCADA radio and cell communication equipment.
Hamer Electric, Inc. of Longview also submitted a bid for $128,600. The city engineer estimated a cost of $235,000. The project is funded through the sewer, water and filter construction funds.
The council will also vote to authorize a lease agreement with the Cowlitz 911 Public Authority to lease the agency land to build a 911 emergency operations dispatch center.
For $1 per year for 99 years, the city will lease the agency property along Ocean Beach Highway directly east of Lowe’s. If approved, the lease would take effect Jan. 1, 2021, according to agenda documents.
However, if at any time during the term, the land is not used as a 911 emergency operations dispatch center, the lease would terminate and revert to the city, according to agenda documents.
To join the 7 p.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting ID 862 0951 6687 and go to this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86209516687 or call any of the following numbers:1-253-215-8782; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346-248-7799; 1-408-638-0968; 1-646-876-9923; 1-301-715-8592; or 1-312-626-6799.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.