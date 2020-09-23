Longview City Council will issue bonds, accept donated land Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council is slated to approve two bonds to save about $900,000 and accept donated park land at its Thursday night meeting.

The council's authorization of the new bonds through the Kitsap Bank will refinance other outstanding bonds, according to agenda documents.

The bonds — one tax-exempt for nearly $4.5 million and one tax limited bond for $787,500 — will be used to refund a portion of the city's outstanding debt and save money on its annual debt service requirements. According to agenda documents, the savings will be just over $900,000.

A donation of about an acre of land to create a riverside park along First Avenue will also be officially accepted at the meeting, according to agenda documents.

The three parcels of land total 0.84 acres and are owned by Donald A. Svinth of Bend, according to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office. They are located just north of about 2 acres of land the city already owns and is holding for a future park, according to agenda documents.

In 2008, the city applied for a state grant to buy those three parcels to make a park, but did not do so, according to agenda documents. Then in 2016 the city was “approached again to purchase the land, but there were higher priorities at the time,” agenda documents say.