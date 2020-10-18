Longview City Council will discuss SR 432 improvements, utility rates Thursday

The Longview City Council is scheduled discuss at its Oct. 22 meeting increases in utility rates, the city budget and the acquisition of rights of way to widen the curve at State Route 432 and California Way.

There will be a utility rates workshop at 5:30 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. and a budget workshop at 7:15 p.m. All meetings will be held on Zoom.

The only item on the agenda at the regular meeting is a proposal to condemn for public use 2,800 square feet of land near 524 Industrial Way and get temporary easements on another roughly 1,000 square feet.

"The city has attempted to negotiate with the property owners to obtain the property but has not been successful in its efforts at negotiation to this date," agenda documents said. "In order to carry out the project it is necessary at this time for the city to acquire interests and rights to the properties via condemnation."

The project will realign the curve of SR 432 curve between California Way and the railroad crossing and widen the lanes in that stretch. According to agenda documents, there's no other way to complete the project without getting the property and easements.