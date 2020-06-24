Longview City Council will consider resolution to fine unpermitted events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the citizen-organized “We The People” Independence Day weekend event at Lake Sacajawea, the Longview City Council will consider a resolution at its Thursday meeting that any proposed, unpermitted events in Longview during the pandemic are canceled or face fines.

The amount of the fine was not immediately available.

The draft resolution was added to the agenda Wednesday afternoon. It was introduced by council member Ruth Kendall and supported by Mayor MaryAlice Wallis.

"A group of individuals has informed city staff and city council of their plans to hold an unsanctioned, unpermitted event at Lake Sacajawea on July 3-5. The event is advertised to include live music, parades, food vendors, porta potties and touts of drawing a crowd of near 10k people. City Staff and Council are concerned that this proposed event will put people in our community at further risk of the novel coronavirus," the draft resolution says.

Cowlitz County is currently in Phase 2 of Washington's phased approach to reopening business, which restricts gatherings to five people. Not only will the planned event violate Phase 2 guidelines, but also violates several Longview municipal code provisions, the draft resolution says, because the city is not issuing permits for amplified sound or food vendors at this time.