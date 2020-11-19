Longview City Council votes down utility rate, property tax increases

The Longview City Council voted down all utility rate and property tax increases in a sometimes-heated Thursday night meeting.
Councilmembers Ruth Kendall and Hillary Strobel repeatedly warned the council that rejecting all tax increases would “shortchange” the city in the future, as Councilmembers Mike Wallin and Chet Makinster called for tax breaks for citizens.
Things got so testy, Mayor MaryAlice Wallis reminded councilmembers they should be civil and that personal attacks did not accomplish anything.
The council voted unanimously against increasing the property tax rate, although Kendall called the 0% increase “shortsighted” and said it “shortchanges the citizens in the long run.”
“It will have a big negative impact to our budget, and I’d hate to see a staffing position cut because of it,” she said.
Wallin said the council needed to “hold the line” on property tax rates, “tighten our belt and live on less, as many have had to do at home.”
Makinster pointed out that while a $6.29 increase did not seem like much, many small fees can add up.
“I fully understand it’s a frivolous amount of money, but these fees continue to grow and when you total them all up it’s substantial,” he said.
The council also voted down a 1% increase to solid waste rates, water rates and sewer rates. That would have been an increase of 19 cents per month for waste, 33 cents per month for water and 66 cents per month for sewer for the average person.
The increase in solid waste rates did not make it to a vote, as no council member seconded the motion to vote on it.
The sewer increased failed 4-3, with Kendall, Strobel and Councilmember Christine Schott voting in favor of the increase and Makinster, Wallin, Wallis and Councilmember Steve Moon voting against it.
The water rate increase also failed in a 4-3 vote, with Kendall, Makinster and Strobel voting in favor of the increase and Moon, Wallin, Schott and Mayor MaryAlice Wallis voting against it.
Kendall said the two recent “catastrophic failures” of piping could have been prevented with more regular maintenance, which the increase would fund.
“We need to be careful not to be pennywise and pound foolish,” she said. “I realize lots of people are suffering. I also know there are programs available to help up with utility payments that haven’t been fully utilized.”
Community members who spoke at the meeting largely echoed that thought, with Allison Long saying it will cost the taxpayer more in the future without preventative care.
John Melink said it was “really important you don’t shortcut on preventative maintenance,” because “you have to pay a lot more for emergency repairs.”
Strobel also asked “how can we justify saving taxpayers $10 now and ask them for $100 next week when something fails?”
Wallin said while he acknowledges “our system has needs and repair requirements,” there are too many people unable to pay bills right now to increase rates.
He also said that Strobel’s argument about preventative maintenance stopping emergency repairs was a “ruse” and that the issue on the table was the water rates.
Strobel responded to Wallin that “I do not enjoy taxing people so I would like very much for the tenor of the conversation to be dialed back about 100%”
“We need to have a reasonable and rational conversation about what it means to provide critical infrastructure,” she said. “... I am not enjoying asking people to take a hit and I’d like for you to not characterize it that way. This is what it means to run the city.”
Makinster asked Strobel, “Who made you boss for a day” and said he thought Strobel needed “to dial it back.”
The council did vote unanimously to approve new fees for voluntary water turn-ons and shut-offs and changes in late penalties for delinquent water accounts.
City documents said adding a fee for voluntary water service shut-offs and turn-ons, including rates for after hours and weekend callouts, would recover between $5,000 and $10,000 per year. The fee amount has not been set.
As for the changes to penalties, there will be an additional penalty if an account remains unpaid for 30 days. Previously, an extra fee was only charged if a city from employee has to go out to the home to try to collect the late payment.
However, going out to homes is no longer the norm, and puts employees at risk, staff told council members.
The new fee ordinance also changed when a payment is late, from 15 days after the billing date to 15 days after the billing due date.
