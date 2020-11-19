Longview City Council votes down utility rate, property tax increases

Community members who spoke at the meeting largely echoed that thought, with Allison Long saying it will cost the taxpayer more in the future without preventative care.

John Melink said it was “really important you don’t shortcut on preventative maintenance,” because “you have to pay a lot more for emergency repairs.”

Strobel also asked “how can we justify saving taxpayers $10 now and ask them for $100 next week when something fails?”

Wallin said while he acknowledges “our system has needs and repair requirements,” there are too many people unable to pay bills right now to increase rates.

He also said that Strobel’s argument about preventative maintenance stopping emergency repairs was a “ruse” and that the issue on the table was the water rates.

Strobel responded to Wallin that “I do not enjoy taxing people so I would like very much for the tenor of the conversation to be dialed back about 100%”

“We need to have a reasonable and rational conversation about what it means to provide critical infrastructure,” she said. “... I am not enjoying asking people to take a hit and I’d like for you to not characterize it that way. This is what it means to run the city.”