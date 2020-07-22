Longview City Council to vote on sewer systems software upgrades Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council is slated to update zoning codes and vote to upgrade the city water and sewer control systems at its Thursday meeting.

City staff have recommended moving the latecomer's section of the zoning code subdivision ordinance to a new chapter in the city's municipal code, to make the latecomer agreement process clearer and more consistent, according to agenda documents.

A latecomer is a property owner or developer who benefits from public improvements built by a different or neighboring property owner. State law provides for latecomer reimbursement for street and utility improvements like paving, installation of storm drainage, sidewalks and street lighting, according to agenda documents.

Making a separate, detailed chapter would "provide for more certainty and assurance to developers and property owners," according to council agenda documents.

Also Thursday, the council is scheduled to vote on a $351,800 contract with Rockwell Automation system for utility system upgrades to the control software for the water and sewer systems.

In other business, the council will consider:

• Approving an agreement with Cowlitz 911 to provide emergency 911 communication services from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.