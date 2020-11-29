Longview City Council to vote on selling parking lot for mixed-use development

The Longview City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on selling a parking lot that will be made into a multi-story mixed-use building.
According to agenda documents, the city has received an offer to purchase the property at the southeast corner of the intersection of Vandercook Way, 14th Avenue and Maple Street. City documents do not say who made the offer to purchase the property, which is listed as 200 feet by 120 feet in size.
The lot, which is currently used for public parking, would house a multi-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units on the upper floors.
“The plans and strategies adopted by Longview City Council over the past 20 years have reflected a vision and desire for the downtown core of the city that includes encouraging more market-rate housing in and near Downtown to strengthen downtown businesses and provide an active social character,” agenda documents say. “The purpose of this sale is to facilitate downtown development, specifically development of an underutilized municipal parking lot consistent with the vison for the downtown core.”
According to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office, the lot’s assessed value is $144,000. City documents do not say what amount the proposed deal is for.
