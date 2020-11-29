Longview City Council to vote on selling parking lot for mixed-use development

The Longview City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on selling a parking lot that will be made into a multi-story mixed-use building.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81776814590 and meeting ID 817 7681 4590 or call any of the following numbers:1-253-215-8782; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346-248-7799; 1-408-638-0968; 1-646-876-9923; 1-301-715-8592; 1-312-626-6799.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to agenda documents, the city has received an offer to purchase the property at the southeast corner of the intersection of Vandercook Way, 14th Avenue and Maple Street. City documents do not say who made the offer to purchase the property, which is listed as 200 feet by 120 feet in size.

The lot, which is currently used for public parking, would house a multi-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units on the upper floors.