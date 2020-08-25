Longview City Council to vote on land donation for a riverside park

The Longview City Council will vote to accept a donation of about an acre of land to create a riverside park along First Avenue at its Thursday meeting.
The three parcels of land total .84 acres and are owned by Donald A. Svinth of Bend, according to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office. They are located just north of about 2 acres of land the city already owns and is holding for a future park, according to agenda documents.
In 2008, the city applied for a state grant to buy those three parcels to make a park, but did not do so, according to agenda documents. Then in 2016 the city was “approached again to purchase the land, but there were higher priorities at the time,” agenda documents say.
This year, the land was offered as a donation for “the eventual construction of a riverfront park,” according to the city.
The park could include walking trails, a non-motorized boat launch, a river viewpoint and a picnicking area, along with natural habitat for animals, according to agenda documents. The land would create a park stretching from Gerhart Park to Charlie’s Restaurant.
In other business, the council is scheduled to review the proposed $1.6 million 2021 budget for the Kelso Airport. About $1 million of the spending plan is for grant-funded projects, according to agenda documents. This year’s budget was $1.5 million, which also included about $1 million in grant-funded work, according to the city.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83648021531 or call one of these numbers to join: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 836 4802 1531.
