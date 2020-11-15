Longview City Council to meet with county commissioners on hosted encampment

The Longview City Council and the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners have agreed to “continue the conversation” about hosting a camp for people without shelter, a step forward in the slow-moving efforts to address the needs of people sleeping on the street.
The council held a workshop Thursday night Nov. 12 to “explore the possibility for a hosted encampment pilot program” as an alternative to the current encampment on Alabama Street.
City Manager Kurt Sacha assured council members that the newest plan would “not be like what we have today.”
“The objective of this an is to provide a clean, safe environment that would significantly mitigate the impacts of what we have today with regard to neighbors, businesses and the community,” he said.
Cowlitz County Human Services Manager Gena James said the hosted encampment would not be a long-term solution to homelessness, but a “temporary solution that can be used while looking at other alternatives” to get people stable housing and connected to services.
The draft plan she presented to the council was based on things the county commissioners would support, James said. There are no “formal document or commitments at this point in time,” James emphasized.
“We’re just exploring the idea and having discussions and gauging what folks think about this idea,” she said.
County Commissioner Dennis Weber said Friday he was excited that the council was willing to explore the pilot program, because not all members had previously supported the idea.
The draft plan includes a section on what the physical space would look like, although there are no site locations proposed.
Under the plan, there would be a capacity set for tent spaces and people, and each space would be 10 feet by 10 feet, with 10 feet between spaces, a designated spot for each household to park a bike or car, and a staff space for the host agency that would include an office to meet with people and help them with services. No host agency has been chosen.
The plan also suggested a kitchen space or a common space for access to electricity, internet, a microwave and potable water. Basic hygiene needs would also be met, with portable toilets, showers, garbage bins and handwashing facilities, although what is available may depend on the site, James said.
The second section of the draft plan focused on management, and that’s where James said it “differs greatly from the current encampment.”
There would be paid staff from the host agency on site, with the exact hours and amount of presence to be determined later, James said. There would also be a good neighbor agreement with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.
James said based on other cities who had similar hosted sites, a code of conduct could include no drugs, no violent behavior, no drug dealing, no sex trafficking, a minimum age limit, no open flames and the provisions that animals must be leashed and everything must be kept neat and clean.
She suggested having some community contribution to the upkeep of site like identified chores and clean-ups of the surrounding neighborhood.
Other cities with hosted camps also charge rent based on household income, but James said that portion of the draft plan would have to be written later if the county and city decided to implement it.
She added that there is no cost estimate, but the commissioners are “willing to pay for this type of model with local document recording fees,” which total about $850,000 per year.
Weber said the county has a “pretty substantial reserve” of document recording fees saved up in anticipation of paying for a program like this.
Several social service organizations and homeless advocates have voiced support for a hosted site to replace the Alabama Street site.
City and county officials have struggled to address the needs of homeless people for several years.
Last December, Longview set up a temporary camp on Alabama Street. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines. The city pays for portable toilets, hand washing stations and garbage service at the site, which has no running water or electricity.
The camp’s population has more than doubled to more than 100 people since opening. It was supposed to close in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.
An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against potential locations.
Councilmember Mike Wallin asked James why this round of trying to find a site would be any different than the last deadlock.
James said that the proposed plan “is a very different model than what has been most visible in our community in the last nine months.”
“If we have a different model with oversight and management there might be more flexibility with location,” she said. “This is a pilot project and ... if it’s not working, if something is going awry, we would look to transition away from it if it wasn’t what we intended it to be.”
Community member Cait Earnest asked if any individuals from the current camp had been interviewed about what services and infrastructure they would benefit from to help build the draft plan, and James said they had not been.
James clarified for Councilmember Chet Makinster that this would not be a “low barrier” shelter, but would have “very clear rules and expectations and a demonstration by those who stay that they are actively engaged in services.”
Makinster added that he would like to see the county be the lead agency on the pilot and he wouldn’t want Love Overwhelming involved.
Wallin emphasized that the county should be responsible for the camp, because the county has “thousands of square feet of buildings that are ... underutilized” and he wants to see the “county use their staff and resources that have been largely absent” so far.
Commissioner Weber said Friday he agrees that coming up with a program is a responsibility the county should have and why he encouraged staff to come up with the template. Potential sites located on public property, including county land, were turned down during the ad hoc committee’s search earlier this year, so the county may have to lease out private property, he said.
Weber said he had initially hoped to have an alternative in place in September before fall and winter rains hit but said “the wheels turn slowly” in government.
“I’m very optimistic about getting the program going and getting folks out of that mud hole,” he said. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel is the way I’m looking at it now.”
