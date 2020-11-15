Longview City Council to meet with county commissioners on hosted encampment

Community member Cait Earnest asked if any individuals from the current camp had been interviewed about what services and infrastructure they would benefit from to help build the draft plan, and James said they had not been.

James clarified for Councilmember Chet Makinster that this would not be a “low barrier” shelter, but would have “very clear rules and expectations and a demonstration by those who stay that they are actively engaged in services.”

Makinster added that he would like to see the county be the lead agency on the pilot and he wouldn’t want Love Overwhelming involved.

Wallin emphasized that the county should be responsible for the camp, because the county has “thousands of square feet of buildings that are ... underutilized” and he wants to see the “county use their staff and resources that have been largely absent” so far.

Commissioner Weber said Friday he agrees that coming up with a program is a responsibility the county should have and why he encouraged staff to come up with the template. Potential sites located on public property, including county land, were turned down during the ad hoc committee’s search earlier this year, so the county may have to lease out private property, he said.