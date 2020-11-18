Longview City Council to hold second budget hearing, vote on utility rates

The Longview City Council Thursday will hold a second public hearing on the 2021-2022 budget and the capital improvement plan.

City staff are proposing a $41.5 million general fund budget for 2021. According to city documents, the city anticipates getting $39 million in general fund revenue in 2021, with 78% of that coming from taxes.

Part of that is an increase in the assessed property values for 2021, which is up to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in 2020. That’s a 9.9% increase, according to city documents. However, the council at its last meeting decided against increasing property taxes next year. There will be no action taken on the budget Thursday.

The council is slated to vote on implementing fees for voluntary water turn-ons and shut-offs, as well as changes to late penalties on delinquent water accounts.

City documents said adding a fee for voluntary water service shut-offs and turn-ons including rates for after hours and weekend callouts would recover between $5,000 and $10,000 per year. The fee amount has not been set.