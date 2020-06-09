Longview City Council to distribute grants, accept construction bids at Thursday meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council will dispense nearly $480,500 in grants to local organizations and accept bids for construction projects at the regional water treatment plant and on Third Avenue at its Thursday meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. over Zoom. Use the link on the agenda or call any of the following numbers to join: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 7296 8934.

The council will vote to allocate funds to three organizations under the 2020 HOME Program, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso.

While the HOME program had $175,974 available to give, four organizations requested a total of $285,500, according to agenda documents.

City staff recommends allocating $150,000 to the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington for its 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Project, a 48-unit multifamily complex for elderly and homeless families with children; $25,974 to Community House on Broadway, which would fund five clients; and $36,097 to the Lower Columbia Community Action Council for operating costs and support for construction of the Veterans Affordable Triplex, according to agenda documents.