Longview City Council to distribute grants, accept construction bids at Thursday meeting

The Longview City Council will dispense nearly $480,500 in grants to local organizations and accept bids for construction projects at the regional water treatment plant and on Third Avenue at its Thursday meeting.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. over Zoom. Use the link on the agenda or call any of the following numbers to join: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 7296 8934.
The council will vote to allocate funds to three organizations under the 2020 HOME Program, which aims to create and maintain affordable housing in Longview and Kelso.
While the HOME program had $175,974 available to give, four organizations requested a total of $285,500, according to agenda documents.
City staff recommends allocating $150,000 to the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington for its 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Project, a 48-unit multifamily complex for elderly and homeless families with children; $25,974 to Community House on Broadway, which would fund five clients; and $36,097 to the Lower Columbia Community Action Council for operating costs and support for construction of the Veterans Affordable Triplex, according to agenda documents.
The council is also slated to vote on 2020 Community Development Block grant allocations. The city has just over $264,000 total to give in three categories, but had more than $502,000 in requests, agenda documents say.
City staff recommends allocating $150,260 to the City of Longview for a new satellite police office at Archie Anderson Park, $50,000 to the Cloney Park playground replacement, $27,182 to the Lower Columbia CAP Help Warehouse, $20,000 to the City of Longview Recreation Department for summer youth services and $10,900 to the Community House on Broadway for tenant based rental assistance, according to agenda documents.
Finally, the council is scheduled to distribute over $40,500 in 2020 document recording fee funds. Two groups requested a total of $48,000 in funding, according to agenda documents.
According to agenda documents, city staff recommend awarding Community House on Broadway $25,000 for maintenance and operational support and the Emergency Support Shelter $15,544 for operating costs.
The council will also vote on increasing the income cap for the utility rate reduction program for low-income senior citizens and low-income disabled citizens. The increased cap would reflect income changes due to inflation, according to agenda documents. The proposed income limit for a single person household is $24,250, up $300 from the present income limit. For two-person households the proposed income limit is $27,700, up $350.
The resolution would also expand utility rate relief to include a 25% sewer rate reduction for transitional housing providers, according to agenda documents, an estimated annual savings of $220,000 total.
In other business, the council is slated to:
- Approve the location at the library for a Lisa Selker memorial art piece. Lisa Selker’s son, Ted Selker, hired a local artist to replace the memorial that used to stand on Lower Columbia College’s campus.
- Vote to accept a bid to install production well pumps at the regional water treatment plant. The lowest bid is from Northwest Electric, LLC for $430,778.50. There were five bids submitted. The city engineer estimated that the project would cost $280,000.
- Vote to accept a bid to improve Third Avenue. The lowest bid is from Clark & Sons Excavating, Inc. of Battle Ground for $2.9 million. There were five bids submitted and the city engineer estimated the project would cost $3.4 million. The project is funded with a combination of city and grant funds.
- Authorize the purchase of property on California Way for $8,951 plus closing costs for the State Route 432 and California Way intersection improvement project. The money will come from the Arterial Fund.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.