Longview City Council to discuss homeless camp, city budget

As the weather turns colder and wetter, the Longview City Council on Thursday will again take up the question of a “hosted” camp for people without shelter.

The council will hold a workshop at 6 p.m., before the normal 7 p.m. meeting, to “explore the possibility for a hosted encampment pilot” to address the needs of homeless people and the current encampment on Alabama Street.

According to agenda documents, the “hosted encampment” would provide “a clean and safe temporary housing environment for those experiencing homelessness to stay while engaging in services and being supported in taking steps to obtain stable housing.”

“The hosted encampment model would incorporate strategies to mitigate the impact on the surrounding community, including businesses and neighbors,” the agenda documents said.

City and county officials have struggled to address the needs of homeless people for several years. Last December, Longview set up a temporary camp on Alabama Street. It was supposed to close in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.

A county committee to find new site locations disbanded after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against site locations.