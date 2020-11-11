Longview City Council to discuss homeless camp, city budget

As the weather turns colder and wetter, the Longview City Council on Thursday will again take up the question of a “hosted” camp for people without shelter.
The council will hold a workshop at 6 p.m., before the normal 7 p.m. meeting, to “explore the possibility for a hosted encampment pilot” to address the needs of homeless people and the current encampment on Alabama Street.
According to agenda documents, the “hosted encampment” would provide “a clean and safe temporary housing environment for those experiencing homelessness to stay while engaging in services and being supported in taking steps to obtain stable housing.”
“The hosted encampment model would incorporate strategies to mitigate the impact on the surrounding community, including businesses and neighbors,” the agenda documents said.
City and county officials have struggled to address the needs of homeless people for several years. Last December, Longview set up a temporary camp on Alabama Street. It was supposed to close in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans.
A county committee to find new site locations disbanded after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against site locations.
The city will also hold a public hearing on the proposed $41.5 million general fund budget for 2021. According to city documents, the city anticipates getting $39 million in general fund revenue in 2021, with 78% of that coming from taxes.
Part of that is an increase in the assessed property values for 2021, which is up to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in 2020. That’s a 9.9% increase, according to city documents.
In other business, the council will:
- Consider awarding Gibbs and Olson Engineering the 2402 38th Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $203,000 and the 2626 38th Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $209,000.
- Consider awarding PBS Engineering & Environmental the 2600 42nd Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $160,000.
- Consider awarding WSP USA the 4014 Oak Street pump station upgrade design for about $153,000.
- Vote on transferring its agreement with LC Networks Fiber Optics Franchise to InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., as InstarAGF purchased LC Networks Fiber Optics Franchise.
- Declare the sink hole sewer repair on Alabama Street an emergency. According to city documents, a sink hole on Alabama Street between Oregon Way and 15th Avenue was discovered on Nov. 9. City staff discovered that the 12” concrete sewer main is separating and sinking, and “urgent measures are needed” due to the risk of roadway collapse, blockage of sewer flow in the pipe and danger to the health and safety of the public. There is not as estimated cost yet.
- Consider a consultant agreement with PBS Engineering and Environmental for about $367,000 for the second phase of design for the 46th Avenue reconstruction project, from Ocean Beach Highway to Olympia Way. The design will included two travel lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, updated lighting and a pedestrian crossing over the slough.
To join the meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83348318491 or call any of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 833 4831 8491.
