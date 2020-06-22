Longview City Council to approve St. Helens Market rezoning Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Longview City Council is slated to approve the rezoning of the St. Helens Market lot to high-density residential to build three-story apartments at its Thursday meeting.

The council directed city staff to prepare the rezoning ordinance at its last council meeting.

Landowner Shamsher Singh wants to build two 12-plex buildings and a six-plex on the 0.96-acre site, as well as parking for all 30 units, according to agenda documents. The submitted plan includes 35 parking spots, trees and open spaces at the site, located near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Baltimore Street.

The parcel also includes the building that used to house the Longview police satellite office, which closed in late April. That building, though vacant, would remain zoned as neighborhood commercial, according to agenda documents.

In other business, the council will: