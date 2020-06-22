Longview City Council to approve St. Helens Market rezoning Thursday

The Longview City Council is slated to approve the rezoning of the St. Helens Market lot to high-density residential to build three-story apartments at its Thursday meeting.
The council directed city staff to prepare the rezoning ordinance at its last council meeting.
Landowner Shamsher Singh wants to build two 12-plex buildings and a six-plex on the 0.96-acre site, as well as parking for all 30 units, according to agenda documents. The submitted plan includes 35 parking spots, trees and open spaces at the site, located near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Baltimore Street.
The parcel also includes the building that used to house the Longview police satellite office, which closed in late April. That building, though vacant, would remain zoned as neighborhood commercial, according to agenda documents.
In other business, the council will:
- Hold a public hearing and vote on adopting the six-year transportation improvement program, a priority listing of federally-funded or proposed transportation-related projects.
- Re-approve an agreement to install and operate a small cellular telecommunications system with Cellco Partnership, which operates as Verizon. The council had previously approved the agreement, according to agenda documents, but Verizon requested some minor changes and also changed its corporate name, according to agenda documents.
- Vote to adopt another agreement to install and operate a small cellular telecommunications system with Woden LLC.
- Accept the completion of the 2019 Sidewalk Improvements Project by Halme Excavating, Inc.
The meeting will be held virtually. To join, log on to Zoom and use meeting ID 826 5094 9816 or call any of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346-248-7799; 1-408-638-0968; 1-646-876-9923; 1-301-715-8592; 1-312-626-6799. If you receive a busy signal, try a different number.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.