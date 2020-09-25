Longview City Council supported methanol plant, refunded bonds Thursday

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis read a letter at Thursday’s City Council meeting that stated the council's "enthusiastic support" of the proposed Kalama methanol plant, which was signed by the entire council and submitted to the Washington State Department of Ecology Review Board Thursday.
"The Longview City Council recognizes that the NWIW will contribute to our community as a whole by offering an abundance of family-wage jobs desperately needed for a sustainable and vigorous economy," the letter said, and "provide a much needed boost to a struggling Cowlitz County economy."
In a rare chance for a "great savings," the council approved two bonds to save about $900,000 and accept donated park land.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said the chance to refund bonds only comes up about once every 10 years, so he was pleased to bring the opportunity to the council.
The council’s authorization of the new bonds through the Kitsap Bank will refinance other outstanding bonds, according to agenda documents.
The bonds — one tax-exempt for nearly $4.5 million and one tax limited bond for $787,500 — will be used to refund a portion of the city’s outstanding debt and save money on its annual debt service requirements. According to agenda documents, the savings are just over $900,000.
A donation of about an acre of land to create a riverside park along First Avenue was also officially accepted at the meeting.
The three parcels of land total 0.84 acres and were owned by Donald A. Svinth of Bend, according to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office. They are located just north of about 2 acres of land the city already owns and is holding for a future park, according to agenda documents.
In 2008, the city applied for a state grant to buy those three parcels to make a park, but did not do so, according to agenda documents. Then in 2016 the city was “approached again to purchase the land, but there were higher priorities at the time,” agenda documents say.
This year, the land was offered as a donation for “the eventual construction of a riverfront park,” according to the city.
The park could include walking trails, a non-motorized boat launch, a river viewpoint and a picnicking area, along with natural habitat for animals, according to agenda documents. The land would create a park stretching from Gerhart Park to Charlie’s Restaurant.
In other business, the council accepted a $126,600 bid by Longview-based Advanced Electrical Technologies to upgrade the city’s SCADA radio and cell communication equipment.
Hamer Electric, Inc. of Longview also submitted a bid for $128,600. The city engineer estimated a cost of $235,000. The project is funded through the sewer, water and filter construction funds.
The council also authorized a lease agreement with the Cowlitz 911 Public Authority to lease the agency land to build a 911 emergency operations dispatch center.
For $1 per year for 99 years, the city will lease the agency property along Ocean Beach Highway directly east of Lowe’s. The lease will take effect Jan. 1, 2021, according to agenda documents.
However, if at any time during the term, the land is not used as a 911 emergency operations dispatch center, the lease would terminate and revert to the city, according to agenda documents.
