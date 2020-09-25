Longview City Council supported methanol plant, refunded bonds Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis read a letter at Thursday’s City Council meeting that stated the council's "enthusiastic support" of the proposed Kalama methanol plant, which was signed by the entire council and submitted to the Washington State Department of Ecology Review Board Thursday.

"The Longview City Council recognizes that the NWIW will contribute to our community as a whole by offering an abundance of family-wage jobs desperately needed for a sustainable and vigorous economy," the letter said, and "provide a much needed boost to a struggling Cowlitz County economy."

In a rare chance for a "great savings," the council approved two bonds to save about $900,000 and accept donated park land.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said the chance to refund bonds only comes up about once every 10 years, so he was pleased to bring the opportunity to the council.

The council’s authorization of the new bonds through the Kitsap Bank will refinance other outstanding bonds, according to agenda documents.

The bonds — one tax-exempt for nearly $4.5 million and one tax limited bond for $787,500 — will be used to refund a portion of the city’s outstanding debt and save money on its annual debt service requirements. According to agenda documents, the savings are just over $900,000.