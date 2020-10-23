Longview City Council moves SR 432 project forward using eminent domain

Despite councilmember concerns about using eminent domain to seize property, the Longview City Council voted 6-1 Thursday, to take a small portion of land to finish the State Route 432 widening project.
At the Oct. 22 meeting, the council approved a proposal to condemn for public use 2,800 square feet of a larger parcel of land near 524 Industrial Way and get temporary easements on another roughly 1,000 square feet after city negotiations failed.
The partial parcels the city will acquire and are owned by Northwest Properties, LLC and the Dwight Alan and Jeanne E. Slater Trust, according to the county assessor. The property for which the city needs easements is also owned by Northwest Properties, LLC.
The city will pay a fair assessed value for the property after condemnation, City Manager Kurt Sacha said.
Councilmember Mike Wallin voted against the action, saying they should return to negotiation. All other councilmembers voted in favor.
Councilmember Steve Moon said while he was not a fan of using eminent domain, he felt it was necessary for the long-term community benefit.
“(The project) is critical for the businesses development and growth of our community,” he said.
Public Works Director Ken Hash said all other needed properties have been acquired cooperatively, and negations with these property owners simply broke down after they could not come to an agreement.
He added that the property owner’s delay caused the city to miss an Oct. 1 construction start deadline required by the project grant. Hash said an extension was granted until October of next year, but he would prefer to get the project underway and not risk losing the grant money.
The project will realign the curve of SR 432 curve between California Way and the railroad crossing and widen the lanes in that stretch. According to agenda documents, there’s no other way to complete the project without getting the property and easements.
In other business, Sacha said the city will get an extra $231,000 in CARES Act funding. The council decided to allocate the extra funds to the same three programs it allocated the original funding to: a tenant-based rent relief program, utility bill relief and small business support.
The council also heard an update on the 2021-2022 estimated general fund budget. Of the $83.7 million 2021-22 general fund, Sacha said about 34% is allocated to police and 22% to the fire department.
The council will hold a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget Nov. 12 and a second hearing on Nov. 19 before voting on Dec. 10.
