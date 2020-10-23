Longview City Council moves SR 432 project forward using eminent domain

Despite councilmember concerns about using eminent domain to seize property, the Longview City Council voted 6-1 Thursday, to take a small portion of land to finish the State Route 432 widening project.

At the Oct. 22 meeting, the council approved a proposal to condemn for public use 2,800 square feet of a larger parcel of land near 524 Industrial Way and get temporary easements on another roughly 1,000 square feet after city negotiations failed.

The partial parcels the city will acquire and are owned by Northwest Properties, LLC and the Dwight Alan and Jeanne E. Slater Trust, according to the county assessor. The property for which the city needs easements is also owned by Northwest Properties, LLC.

The city will pay a fair assessed value for the property after condemnation, City Manager Kurt Sacha said.

Councilmember Mike Wallin voted against the action, saying they should return to negotiation. All other councilmembers voted in favor.

Councilmember Steve Moon said while he was not a fan of using eminent domain, he felt it was necessary for the long-term community benefit.

“(The project) is critical for the businesses development and growth of our community,” he said.