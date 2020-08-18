Longview City Council homelessness grant workshop will be 6 p.m. Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council workshop on a grant to help the homeless will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The $550,000 State Commerce Department grant sparked a long public comment session at last Thursday’s regular meeting. About 25 people spoke about Longview’s Alabama Street homeless camp, some with complaints that campers are “terrorizing” the surrounding neighborhood and others saying conditions have become a humanitarian crisis.

The grant could be used to create a low-barrier shelter. Earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Commissioners decided not to apply for a similar grant, citing concerns about the low-barrier requirement.

At Thursday’s meeting, Councilwoman Hillary Strobel clarified that the city does not intend to continue the camp as it is. The grant application deadline is Sept. 1.

To join the meeting online, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86315395250.

To call in, use meeting ID 863 1539 5250 and call any of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.