Longview City Council homelessness grant workshop will be 6 p.m. Thursday
Longview City Hall

Longview City Hall in July 2020.

 Courtney Talak

The Longview City Council workshop on a grant to help the homeless will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The $550,000 State Commerce Department grant sparked a long public comment session at last Thursday’s regular meeting. About 25 people spoke about Longview’s Alabama Street homeless camp, some with complaints that campers are “terrorizing” the surrounding neighborhood and others saying conditions have become a humanitarian crisis.

The grant could be used to create a low-barrier shelter. Earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Commissioners decided not to apply for a similar grant, citing concerns about the low-barrier requirement.

At Thursday’s meeting, Councilwoman Hillary Strobel clarified that the city does not intend to continue the camp as it is. The grant application deadline is Sept. 1.

To join the meeting online, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86315395250.

To call in, use meeting ID 863 1539 5250 and call any of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.

