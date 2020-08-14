Longview City Council hears strong public opinion for, against low-barrier shelter grant

A City Council hearing about a $550,000 grant to help the homeless sparked an impassioned, 90-minute debate about Longview's Alabama Street homeless camp, with complaints that campers are "terrorizing" the surrounding neighborhood and others saying conditions have become a humanitarian crisis.
Councilwoman Hillary Strobel clarified that the city does not intend to use the state Commerce Department grant to continue the camp as it is. She supports applying for the grant, which the city may use to create a low-barrier shelter, and she lamented that the Alabama Street camp was supposed to be temporary.
“We never meant for the Alabama Street camp to continue on as it has and we recognize it has become a problem. Yes, I’ve been there,” she said. “I would not take my daughter there.”
The council ended up putting off a decision and will take up the discussion at a workshop Thursday. The application deadline is Sept. 1.
About 25 speakers addressed the council Thursday night, most of them wrongly assuming that the grant would be used on the Alabama Street camp.
"There's a human rights crisis happening there. There's a human health crisis," resident Jeni Quiriconi told the council. "The citizens of Longview residing at the camp have no running water."
Michelle Thomas said she lives across the street from the camp and “they have made my life a nightmare.” She asked the council to move the camp and reject the grant, saying added funding wouldn’t help.
She said she’s called the police 20 times in the last four months. She said campers “party at all hours” and “steal from everybody,” break into mailboxes and leave garbage everywhere. She said every time she leaves her house she’s afraid she will return to it “ransacked.”
“I’m a victim, but so is everybody else. Help us,” she said.
The city has not discussed how it would use the grant, which the Cowlitz County commissioners have declined to apply for last week. Commissioners expressed concern about the terms of the grant, which wouldn't allow a shelter to deny residents with involvement in the criminal justice system, including sex offenders, and wouldn’t require residents to participate in treatment or a housing plan.
Supporters of the grant, who were the majority of the voices Thursday night, say a low-barrier shelter would help solve the problems created by the Alabama Street camp.
“We do need to address what its happening at the Alabama Street camp, but we don’t do that by disbanding it and ceding any money from the state,” Longview resident Teresa Purcell said. “We’re in an economic crisis. The city of Longview is not going to be sitting on money to address this problem six months from now, I guarantee it.”
Kalei LaFave, a Longview resident, urged the council to "disband the camp now and forever" and opposed applying for the grant. "The homeless are not helpless, but you make me and others feel like we are," she said.
But Cameron Burkhart, a Longview teacher, said some of her students come from homeless families who need help, which is why she supports the grant.
“It’s ludicrous that we’re even having this discussion in the first place,” she said. “Why wouldn’t you apply for a grant?”
Several church leaders also urged the council to seek the grant. Father Nic Mather with St. Stephen's Episcopal Church said a low-barrier shelter would be the best approach to address the problem, and Longview United Methodist Church Pastor Allison Mattocks called the current camp “heart wrenching” and “untenable." She said she had visited it that day and it’s “a place where they’re trying to survive, not thrive.”
Pastors Dexter and Liz Kearny with the Longview Presbyterian Church said seeking the grant is fiscally responsible.
“I want to remind you that what we have in Longview is a no barrier, unhosted situation,” Liz Kearny said. “Our unsheltered neighbors are not going anywhere and the numbers will ... increase due to the pandemic. You will actually gain the funding to provide more oversight and boundaries than we currently have at the Alabama Street encampment.”
Councilwoman Ruth Kendall said the Alabama Street camp is a safety and health hazard that needs to change. It was supposed to close on March 31, but the city extended it because a committee could not find a second site and the pandemic struck.
“We need to move forward and work with the county to provide a hosted encampment, which they said they have the money for and will help with,” Kendall said. “We need to accelerate that effort.”
Kristine Keough-Forte, who works at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, said without a shelter-first approach, homeless people will get sicker and those with chronic diseases will place more strain on the emergency department and increase hospital costs.
“If you don’t have a home, where do you keep your insulin refrigerated?” she asked the council.
She also said research shows that low barrier shelters do not increase the number of homeless people moving into the area. Keough-Forte said most of the homeless people she treats at the hospital are local.
“Low barrier does not mean no rules,” she added.
But Frank Morrison, director of the Community House on Broadway homeless shelter in Longview, said he opposed the grant “because addiction has to be dealt with properly.”
