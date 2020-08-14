Longview City Council hears strong public opinion for, against low-barrier shelter grant

She said she’s called the police 20 times in the last four months. She said campers “party at all hours” and “steal from everybody,” break into mailboxes and leave garbage everywhere. She said every time she leaves her house she’s afraid she will return to it “ransacked.”

“I’m a victim, but so is everybody else. Help us,” she said.

The city has not discussed how it would use the grant, which the Cowlitz County commissioners have declined to apply for last week. Commissioners expressed concern about the terms of the grant, which wouldn't allow a shelter to deny residents with involvement in the criminal justice system, including sex offenders, and wouldn’t require residents to participate in treatment or a housing plan.

Supporters of the grant, who were the majority of the voices Thursday night, say a low-barrier shelter would help solve the problems created by the Alabama Street camp.

“We do need to address what its happening at the Alabama Street camp, but we don’t do that by disbanding it and ceding any money from the state,” Longview resident Teresa Purcell said. “We’re in an economic crisis. The city of Longview is not going to be sitting on money to address this problem six months from now, I guarantee it.”