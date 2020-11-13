Longview City Council essentially votes to not increase property taxes

Following Kelso's lead, the Longview City Council essentially decided against increasing property taxes Thursday by approving a motion to only bring forward a resolution without the increase at its meeting next week.

The council also agreed to meet with the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners to “continue the conversation” about hosting a camp for people without shelter.

At the Thursday meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed $41.5 million general fund budget for 2021. According to city documents, the city anticipates getting $39 million in general fund revenue in 2021, with 78% of that coming from taxes.

Part of that is an increase in the assessed property values for 2021, which is up to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in 2020. That’s a 9.9% increase, according to city documents.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city “delivers a wide range of services from the general fund.”

He suggested increasing the property tax by 0.006%, which would be an increase of $6.29 for the average homeowner on top of the roughly $63 increase from higher assessed values.