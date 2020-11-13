Longview City Council essentially votes to not increase property taxes

Following Kelso's lead, the Longview City Council essentially decided against increasing property taxes Thursday by approving a motion to only bring forward a resolution without the increase at its meeting next week.
The council also agreed to meet with the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners to “continue the conversation” about hosting a camp for people without shelter.
At the Thursday meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed $41.5 million general fund budget for 2021. According to city documents, the city anticipates getting $39 million in general fund revenue in 2021, with 78% of that coming from taxes.
Part of that is an increase in the assessed property values for 2021, which is up to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in 2020. That’s a 9.9% increase, according to city documents.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city “delivers a wide range of services from the general fund.”
He suggested increasing the property tax by 0.006%, which would be an increase of $6.29 for the average homeowner on top of the roughly $63 increase from higher assessed values.
Adding the tax increase would bring the city $57,318, Sacha said. Councilmember Ruth Kendall asked what the impact would be if the council did not increase the rate. Sacha said while the city could draw down its reserves to make up the fund, it could potentially harm the city’s ability to get strong bond rates.
Several members of the public called for lower taxes, and Councilmember Mike Wallin motioned to have Sacha bring forward only a resolution without the increase.
Councilmembers Wallin, Chet Makinster, Steve Moon, Christine Schott and Mayor MaryAlice Wallis all approved of only voting on a proposal without an increase at the next meeting.
Councilmember Hillary Strobel abstained.
Kendall voted against the proposal, saying that a $6 increase in the property tax “is insignificant and we can put that $57,000 to good use.”
In other business, the council:
• Awarded Gibbs and Olson Engineering the 2402 38th Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $203,000 and the 2626 38th Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $209,000.
• Awarded PBS Engineering & Environmental the 2600 42nd Avenue pump station upgrade design for about $160,000.
• Awarded WSP USA the 4014 Oak Street pump station upgrade design for about $153,000.
• Transferred its agreement with LC Networks Fiber Optics Franchise to InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., as InstarAGF purchased LC Networks Fiber Optics Franchise.
• Declared the sink hole sewer repair on Alabama Street an emergency. According to city documents, a sink hole on Alabama Street between Oregon Way and 15th Avenue was discovered on Nov. 9. City staff discovered that the 12” concrete sewer main is separating and sinking, and “urgent measures are needed” due to the risk of roadway collapse, blockage of sewer flow in the pipe and danger to the health and safety of the public. There is not as estimated cost yet.
• Approved a consultant agreement with PBS Engineering and Environmental for about $367,000 for the second phase of design for the 46th Avenue reconstruction project, from Ocean Beach Highway to Olympia Way. The design will included two travel lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, updated lighting and a pedestrian crossing over the slough.
