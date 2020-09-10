Longview City Council discussed storm water rate changes Thursday

Councilmember Chet Makinster said he wanted the new system to be more equitable and low cost.

“If we can do that in this study, I’m happy,” he told the council.

Councilmember Ruth Kendall said she thought the recommendations made sense.

“I think it sounds like a good compromise between being equitable and doing what’s reasonable administratively,” she said.

At its regular meeting, the council allocated funds from the lodging tax to eleven local events. In total, the council allocated about $64,000 for 2021 and about $66,000 for 2022.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said Thursday was “one of those evenings we look forward to.”

Sacha said the estimated revenues for the 2021-2022 Tourism Fund are $32,500 for 2021 and $40,000 for 2022. The estimation for 2021 is lower than normal in case the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic carry further than this year, he said. The fund has about $90,000 in it currently, because so many events were cancelled this year, Sacha said.

Two groups were given $5,000 over the two years: The Columbia Artists Association for its Spring Invitational Art Exhibit & Art in the Park and the Longview Downtowners for promotional activities.