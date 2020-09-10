Longview City Council discussed storm water rate changes Thursday

Before the Longview City Council’s Thursday Zoom meeting, council members heard an update on the latest storm water utility evaluation and rate study. City Storm Water Manager Steve Haubner said the study’s goal was to increase equity and accuracy of the city’s storm water system, which could mean rate increases for some homeowners.
The study by the FCS Group is evaluating the current framework of the storm water utility and checking that all properties are billed for the correct rates. The updated rate model should be done next month, according Senior Project Manager Chris Gonzalez.
The FCS Group presented a number of recommendations for rate increases to the council, but it was for information only. The council did not take any action.
One recommendation is to increase the storm water rate by 1.9%, or about 27 cents per month, for all customers to help pay for a new state-mandated business pollution control program.
That program will cost the city about $100,000 per year, according to agenda documents.
Councilmember Mike Wallin said if there were any rate increase, he would want to offer citizens the option to get credits for good storm water management. However, Gonzalez said city
staff told him a credit system would be difficult to manage because public works does not manage city billing databases.
The workshop also covered rate structure alternatives. The FCS Group report recommends that the city keep its current structure of charging non-residential customers based on “measured impervious area,” the amount of area covered by a hard surface that water cannot permeate, Gonzalez said.
However, the report also recommends charging residential customers with more than three dwelling units in the same way as non-residential customers, and considering a tiered rate structure
for its single-family users, according to Gonzalez. Currently, single-family units pay $14.50 per month. He noted that the change would likely result in apartment owners having to pay less than under the current system, because their property would be measured
by the amount of impervious surface, not by multiplying the base single-family rate by the number of units.
Finally, the workshop with also cover increasing the Equivalent Residential Unit size, which is a number assigned to properties and used to calculate the storm water rate owners pay.
The report recommends increasing the ERU size from 2,500 to 3,250 square feet of impervious area to bring Longview closer to the number other local cities use, according to Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said updating the ERU size would shift more costs to residential owners, and the monthly rate per ERU would have to increase by about 13%. But that increase would be offset by more accurate commercial measures, he added.
Councilmember Chet Makinster said he wanted the new system to be more equitable and low cost.
“If we can do that in this study, I’m happy,” he told the council.
Councilmember Ruth Kendall said she thought the recommendations made sense.
“I think it sounds like a good compromise between being equitable and doing what’s reasonable administratively,” she said.
At its regular meeting, the council allocated funds from the lodging tax to eleven local events. In total, the council allocated about $64,000 for 2021 and about $66,000 for 2022.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said Thursday was “one of those evenings we look forward to.”
Sacha said the estimated revenues for the 2021-2022 Tourism Fund are $32,500 for 2021 and $40,000 for 2022. The estimation for 2021 is lower than normal in case the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic carry further than this year, he said. The fund has about $90,000 in it currently, because so many events were cancelled this year, Sacha said.
Two groups were given $5,000 over the two years: The Columbia Artists Association for its Spring Invitational Art Exhibit & Art in the Park and the Longview Downtowners for promotional activities.
Three groups were awarded $10,000 over the two years: The Cowlitz County Historical Museum for special exhibits and programs, the Kelso/Longview Chamber of Commerce for SquatchFest and the Unique Tin Car Club for its Car Show and Cruise.
Three events got $20,000 over the two years: The Go 4th Festival Association for the Go 4th Festival, The Longview Centennial Committee for Longview’s 100th Anniversary and the Rotary Club of Longview for SquirrelFest.
Go 4th organizer Arleen Hubble thanked the council for the money, saying that the cancellation of this year’s festival was “awful for me.”
“It really hurt that we couldn’t have the Go 4th Festival,” she told the council.
In addition, the Rotary Foundation of Longview was given $12,500 over two years for the Crafted event, the Southwest Washington Symphony got about $14,800 over the two years to put on 20 free concerts and the Active Transportation was awarded $3,500 over the two years for Cycling Touring Revenue Enhancement.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized disposing of the Archie Anderson announcer’s booth to clear the land for the construction of the new satellite office for Longview Police Department.
• Renewed a contract with Longview Municipal Defense for four attorneys. The contract expires at the end of this year, and the city plans to extend the contract two years, but move from five attorneys to four because of a decrease in cases. For those four, the city will pay just under $40,000 per month.
• Heard a midyear update on the General Fund, which has “improved dramatically” from March projections, Sacha said. While the general fund is still down 3% from what was expected, sales tax appears to have rebounded to pre-COVID levels “leaving us in a much better position than we were in 60 days ago,” he said.
• Heard an update on the city’s water system plan update project, which stared in February and will be finished by next September. Public Works Director Ken Hash said the information gathering process took longer than anticipated due to COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.