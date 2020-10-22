Longview City Council discussed 1% increase in water, sewer rates Thursday

In a marathon evening of workshops, the Longview City Council discussed a possible 1% increase in water and sewer rates that would cost the average homeowner an additional $1.19 in 2021.
Public Works Director Ken Hash said he decided to recommend a 1% increase instead of a previously planned larger increase because of the pandemic. So far, he is not recommending a storm water rate increase because the city is in the middle of a rate study.
The council will be asked to take action on the increase at a later November meeting, and some expressed worry about increasing the tax burden on people in tough economic times.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said the 1% increase is the “absolute minimum” and there are reduced rate programs for senior or disabled low-income people in need.
The 2020 Water Capital Improvement Plan budget is about $3.2 million, and even with a 1% increase the budget for the next two years would drop to $3.1 million and $3 million. That’s because the city is selling less water, Hash said.
If the 1% increase is approved, the average homeowner who uses six cubic feet of water per month would pay 33 cents more per month in 2021 and 34 cents on top of that in 2022. Currently, the average homeowner pays $33.24 per month and with the increase would pay $33.57 per month in 2021 and $33.91 per month in 2022.
Hash said the increase technically continues to underfund the long-term repair cost of the water system, but “we’ve been underfunding the system forever.”
The 1% increase would help fund $2.38 million in replacement and repair projects in 2021 and $2.55 million in 2022, Hash said. For example, a 2022 reconstruction of a water main at 46th Avenue would cost $465,000, and demolition of the Fishers Lane treatment plant would cost $400,000 each year.
Another large project is replacing the roof of the main reservoir number five in 2022 for $900,000 as it’s starting to fail, and cleaning and sealing the same reservoir each year for $100,000 per year, Hash said.
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis asked if projects could still move ahead if the council chose not to increase the rates this year, saying it is a “difficult year to be increasing pressure on the citizens.”
Hash said some of the projects would still get accomplished, but others would be delayed.
Councilmember Chet Makinster asked if the 1% increase would allow the city to “keep our heads above water with maintenance.” He said he understands that it’s a tough time for many right now, but was worried that “if we get behind on a lot of that stuff it can be costly down the road.”
Sacha said generally it would keep the city ahead of maintenance. Hash added that there are about a half-dozen open positions in publics works that have been left unfilled to save money.
In response to questions about delaying or not demolishing the water treatment plant to save money, Hash said that delaying demolition would eliminate the need for the 1% increase. However, Sacha said that demolishing the plant would allow the city to more easily sell the five- or six-acre property, which is “prime real estate” and difficult to sell with the plant still there.
On the sewer side, the 2020 Sewer Capital Improvement Plan budget is about $1.9 million, and a 1% yearly increase would bring the 2021 CIP budget to $1.6 million and the 2022 CIP budget to $1.3 million.
If the 1% increase is approved, the average homeowner would pay 67 cents more per month in 2021 and 68 cents on top of that in 2022.
Currently, the average homeowner pays $67.46 per month and with the increase would pay $68.13 per month in 2021 and $68.81 per month in 2022.
The 1% increase would help fund $1.26 million in replacement and repair projects in 2021 and $1.27 million in 2022, Hash said. For example, replacing the pump station and sewer main on 46th Avenue in 2022 for $800,000 and $465,000, respectively, and relining sewer mains in 2021 for $540,000.
Hash also floated the idea of charging people a fee to voluntarily turn their water on and off, as there are about 100 citizens who leave Longview in the winter and call on the city employees to turn their water on and off. While the city currently does that for free, Hash said often the calls come on the weekend, requiring him to pay overtime hours to the employees that respond and running up costs. Other cities charge a nominal fee to help recover the costs, he said.
Councilmembers Mike Wallin, Makinster and Ruth Kendall opposed the idea.
Wallin said he would think more about it, but it “doesn’t sit well that we would charge an additional fee for a service citizens expect."
