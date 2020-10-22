Longview City Council discussed 1% increase in water, sewer rates Thursday

In response to questions about delaying or not demolishing the water treatment plant to save money, Hash said that delaying demolition would eliminate the need for the 1% increase. However, Sacha said that demolishing the plant would allow the city to more easily sell the five- or six-acre property, which is “prime real estate” and difficult to sell with the plant still there.

On the sewer side, the 2020 Sewer Capital Improvement Plan budget is about $1.9 million, and a 1% yearly increase would bring the 2021 CIP budget to $1.6 million and the 2022 CIP budget to $1.3 million.

If the 1% increase is approved, the average homeowner would pay 67 cents more per month in 2021 and 68 cents on top of that in 2022.

Currently, the average homeowner pays $67.46 per month and with the increase would pay $68.13 per month in 2021 and $68.81 per month in 2022.

The 1% increase would help fund $1.26 million in replacement and repair projects in 2021 and $1.27 million in 2022, Hash said. For example, replacing the pump station and sewer main on 46th Avenue in 2022 for $800,000 and $465,000, respectively, and relining sewer mains in 2021 for $540,000.