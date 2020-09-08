Longview City Council considers funding future festivals

Assuming that public events resume in 2021, the Longview City Council will consider this week allocating about $130,000 over the next two years from the city Tourism Fund to events like the Go 4th Festival and SquatchFest.
Before the council’s 7 p.m. Thursday Zoom meeting, council members will hold a workshop on the latest storm water utility evaluation and rate study at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The study by the FCS Group is evaluating the current framework of the storm water utility and checking that all properties are billed for the correct rates. The updated rate model should be done next month, according to agenda documents.
The FCS Group will present a number of recommendations for rate increases to the council.
One recommendation is increasing the storm water rate by 1.9%, or about 27 cents per month, for all customers to help pay for a new state-mandated business pollution control program. That program will cost the city about $100,000 per year, according to agenda documents.
“The city has historically funded its development review and construction inspection activities through its storm water utility rates and is interested in considering policy options to recover a greater share of these costs from the property developers,” the report says.
The workshop will also cover rate structure alternatives. The FCS Group report recommends that the city keep its current structure of charging non-residential customers based on “measured impervious area,” the amount of area covered by a hard surface that water cannot permeate, according to agenda documents.
The report also recommends charging residential customers with more than three dwelling units in the same way as non-residential customers, and considering a tiered rate structure for its single-family users, according to agenda documents.
“Our review of a sample of 150 single-family parcels found that there is considerable variation in the impervious footprints of single-family homes in the city. A tiered single-family rate alternative would improve equity but may increase administrative complexity,” the report says.
Finally, the workshop with also cover increasing the Equivalent Residential Unit size, which is a number assigned to properties and used to calculate the storm water rate owners pay. The report recommends increasing the ERU size from 2,500 to 3,250 square feet of impervious area to bring Longview closer to the number other local cities use, according to agenda documents.
The report said updating the ERU size would shift more costs to residential owners, and the monthly rate per ERU would have to increase by about 13%.
At its regular meeting, the council will vote on allocating funds from the lodging tax to eleven local events. In total, the council will allocate about $64,000 for 2021 and about $66,000 for 2022.
The estimated revenues for the 2021-2022 Tourism Fund are $32,500 for 2021 and $40,000 for 2022, according to agenda documents. The fund has about $90,000 in it currently.
Two groups requested $5,000 over the two years: The Columbia Artists Association for its Spring Invitational Art Exhibit & Art in the Park and the Longview Downtowners for promotional activities.
Three groups requested $10,000 over the two years: The Cowlitz County Historical Museum for special exhibits and programs, the Kelso/Longview Chamber of Commerce for SquatchFest and the Unique Tin Car Club for its Car Show and Cruise.
Three events requested $20,000 over the two years: The Go 4th Festival Association for the Go 4th Festival, The Longview Centennial Committee for Longview’s 100th Anniversary and the Rotary Club of Longview for SquirrelFest.
In addition, the Rotary Foundation of Longview is requesting $12,500 over two years for the Crafted event, the Southwest Washington Symphony is asking for about $14,800 over the two years to put on 20 free concerts and the Active Transportation requested $4,000 over the two years for Cycling Touring Revenue Enhancement.
In other business, the council will:
- Authorize disposing of the Archie Anderson announcer’s booth to clear the land for the construction of the new satellite office for Longview Police Department.
- Renew a contract with Longview Municipal Defense for four attorneys. The contract expires at the end of this year, and the city plans to extend the contract two years, but move from five attorneys to four because of a decrease in cases. For those four, the city will pay just under $40,000 per month.
- Hear a midyear update on the General Fund.
- Hear an update on the city’s water system plan update project.
To join the meeting and the workshop, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87137183256 or use meeting ID: 871 3718 3256 and call any of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782,1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592, 1-312-626-6799.
