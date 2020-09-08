Longview City Council considers funding future festivals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Assuming that public events resume in 2021, the Longview City Council will consider this week allocating about $130,000 over the next two years from the city Tourism Fund to events like the Go 4th Festival and SquatchFest.

Before the council’s 7 p.m. Thursday Zoom meeting, council members will hold a workshop on the latest storm water utility evaluation and rate study at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The study by the FCS Group is evaluating the current framework of the storm water utility and checking that all properties are billed for the correct rates. The updated rate model should be done next month, according to agenda documents.

The FCS Group will present a number of recommendations for rate increases to the council.

One recommendation is increasing the storm water rate by 1.9%, or about 27 cents per month, for all customers to help pay for a new state-mandated business pollution control program. That program will cost the city about $100,000 per year, according to agenda documents.

“The city has historically funded its development review and construction inspection activities through its storm water utility rates and is interested in considering policy options to recover a greater share of these costs from the property developers,” the report says.