Longview City Council chooses not to apply for homeless shelter grant

The Longview City Council decided not to apply for a state grant for a homeless shelter, but emphasized the need for a solution to the Alabama Street encampment, which City Manager Kurt Sacha called a “powder keg that’s ready to blast.”
The State Commerce Department grant was originally for $550,000, but Sacha said even if the city applied by the Sept. 1 deadline, it would likely get only about $200,000.
Some of the conditions of the grant would be that the shelter could not exclude people for having no income, being involved with the criminal justice system, having an active addiction or a history of alcohol or substance abuse or “other behaviors perceived as lack of housing readiness, including resistance to receiving services.”
The grant also requires that the city provide housing stability focused services, such as connecting shelter residents with behavioral health support, chemical dependency treatment and workforce training or education.
However, Sacha said the deadline was too close for city staff to put together the detailed grant application, especially because he would need to get information from other organizations.
“Sitting here today, we don’t have a shelter program plan. That’s an element that would be required if you’re wishing to move forward with the proposal,” he told the council at its Thursday workshop.
“You really need to sit down, give some thought to and be familiar with (the issue) before merely providing a response and hitting a button to submit the application,” he added.
The council largely agreed, and Councilwoman Christine Schott said the reduced amount of money would be “used up in the blink of an eye.”
But she added that the Alabama Street camp needed to be dealt with and the “sooner the better.”
“We can’t just eliminate it without a plan or another place because if we do then it will be like it was,” she said.
Councilwoman Ruth Kendall agreed, saying while she understood the concerns with this particular grant, “we need to make some changes and move forward in a positive direction.”
But Councilman Chet Makinster said he was “tired of wasting our money on people who don’t want to be helped,” and Councilman Mike Wallin said he would not support any program “that would allow active drug use and abuse on the city watch.”
Councilwoman Hillary Strobel said this particular grant might not be the best fit, but she and the homelessness committee brought it to the council because a change has to be made and the council needs to start talking about solutions.
“We don’t want to see Alabama Street continued the way it is, unfettered. No one wants that,” she said. “Ultimately, we would like to partner with the county. We’ve been inviting their participation for months so hopefully the county is listening to this particular conversation.”
About a dozen members of the public commented at the meeting, most calling for action on the homelessness problem, regardless of the grant.
Kalei LaFave said the council needed to do “what’s best for our community and not a group,” calling on them to reject the “nightmare” grant.
And Jennifer Oskey accused the groups advocating for the grant of not doing enough to help the homeless.
“It all boils down to money and that’s what’s really sad to me. It’s all about money, not the people,” she said.
But Lisa Staudinger said she did see the churches in particular offering “help of all kinds” at Alabama Street. Staudinger supported the grant “as a first step.”
“I always feel that doing something is better than nothing and making a start is better than not starting,” she said.
Father Nic Mather with St. Stephen's Episcopal Church told TDN earlier this week that the Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association was not interested in running any type of permanent shelter because the group doesn't have the capacity.
Other community members pointed out how long the city has stalled in dealing with the problem. John Melink said the camp and underlying homelessness problem “should have been addressed long ago.”
“Here we are eight months since the Alabama site was established and four months after it was supposed to close and there’s still no plan,” he said. “If you choose not to go for this grant a plan has to be established.”
Teresa Purcell said the council has “had this exact same conversation over the past five years.”
“I’m stunned to hear we have no plan, we have no timeline and we have no budget,” she said.
She said the city has had enough committees that failed to come up with solutions, adding “I just want to hear people talk about solutions. We know what the problem is.”
Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny said while she was hopeful the night’s workshop will lead to fruitful conversations in the future, she was also “frustrated by the tone of the conversation this evening.”
“We are living in an emergency situation right now that needs immediate relief,” she told the council, encouraging it to apply for the grant.
Sacha also said he thought the night’s discussion will lead to positive outcomes. He said he wanted to find a location to do a 90-day demonstration of a hosted camp, “to see if this new model is something we as a community could support.”
He said the current Alabama Street camp has none of the hallmarks of a hosted camp, like designated tent sites and supervision.
“We provided a tract of land and said here you are, make the best of a bad situation,” he said. “That’s all we’ve done.”
He said the county would be a vital partner and source of funding, and that it was “willing to sit down with us and have a serious conversation about where that location might be.”
Mayor MaryAlice Wallis also said she wanted to partner with the county and have a solution besides the Department of Commerce grant, which she said was “not an attainable goal” due to the deadline.
“Being a leader is sometimes making a hard choice and saying no,” she said in response to some public criticism that the council showed a lack of leadership by not applying for the grant.
Ultimately, Strobel said there was more work the council had left to do on the problem and called for another workshop. She also asked the community to “reach out and tell us what you think a workable program looks like.”
“I don’t think we are done with this conversation at the end of this workshop,” she said.
