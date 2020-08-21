Longview City Council chooses not to apply for homeless shelter grant

“You really need to sit down, give some thought to and be familiar with (the issue) before merely providing a response and hitting a button to submit the application,” he added.

The council largely agreed, and Councilwoman Christine Schott said the reduced amount of money would be “used up in the blink of an eye.”

But she added that the Alabama Street camp needed to be dealt with and the “sooner the better.”

“We can’t just eliminate it without a plan or another place because if we do then it will be like it was,” she said.

Councilwoman Ruth Kendall agreed, saying while she understood the concerns with this particular grant, “we need to make some changes and move forward in a positive direction.”

But Councilman Chet Makinster said he was “tired of wasting our money on people who don’t want to be helped,” and Councilman Mike Wallin said he would not support any program “that would allow active drug use and abuse on the city watch.”

Councilwoman Hillary Strobel said this particular grant might not be the best fit, but she and the homelessness committee brought it to the council because a change has to be made and the council needs to start talking about solutions.