Longview City Council changes meeting schedule

The Longview City Council will soon meet an hour earlier, and, in July and August, councilors will meet on different days in order to attend a community event.

Starting in June, regular council meetings will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays on the month, according to the city.

In July and August, meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays so councilors can attend Concerts at the Lake with the community, official state.

Concerts at the Lake run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park. The event kicks off July 7 with a tribute band for The Beatles.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

