Longview City Council approves school resource officer grant, updates codes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council on Thursday accepted an agreement with Cowlitz County for a grant to help pay for school police officers.

The $10,688 Justice Assistance Grant grant pays for school officers to “prevent crime and intervene when violence and crime occurs within the Longview schools,” according to agenda documents.

There are school resource officers in both high schools, and the district and the city share the cost, school spokesman Rick Parrish said.

Longview citizen Sammy Adolphsen told the council she did not believe police officers had a place in schools. She said there are no violent students in local schools.

Council members disagreed and passed the agreement unanimously. Councilman Chet Makinster, who volunteers in the schools, said there certainly are troubled youth in the schools, as well as drugs.

“There are too damn many drugs in this community. They’re in our schools, they’re everywhere,” he said.

He added that teachers need help sometimes and all the teachers he talks to appreciate having the officers there.