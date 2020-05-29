Longview city council approves rezoning of St. Helens Market lot for apartments

Penny MacKenzie, who owns a nearby property, said the only way to get large appliances or furniture in and out of her property is through a wide patio door in the back of the house. She said she was worried that if the developers erect fencing that blocks vehicle access to the back yard, there will be no way for large furniture or appliances to be moved in or out.

She said she would only be opposed to the plan if that access issue could not be resolved, but she believes "there can be a mutually satisfactory resolution of this problem."

The 0.96-acre parcel also includes the building that used to house the Longview police satellite office, which closed in late April. That building, though vacant, would remain zoned as neighborhood commercial.

Councilman Mike Wallin said he was concerned about losing neighborhood commercial zoned space, which he said were vital parts of neighborhoods.

"However, right now we're doing pretty good with commercial opportunities ... we're not doing good at providing adequate housing," Wallin said.

Councilman Steve Moon added that he appreciates the private property owner taking the initiative to address a need in the community, saying “we’ve got to get people housed.”

