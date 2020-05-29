Longview city council approves rezoning of St. Helens Market lot for apartments

A landowner's plans to build three-story apartments at the site of the St. Helens Market took an initial step forward last night after the Longview City Council agreed to rezone the 1-acre property to high-density residential.
The council said the new units would help alleviate the local housing crunch and directed city staff to prepare an ordinance with the zone changes for approval at a future council meeting.
Landowner Shamsher Singh wants to build two 12-plex buildings and a six-plex in the space, as well as parking for all 30 units. They are intended to be middle-income apartments, according to Longview Planning Manager Adam Trimble. The submitted plan includes 35 parking spots, trees and open spaces at the site, located near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Baltimore Street.
Several council members raised concerns about placing three-story buildings in a neighborhood that is otherwise single-family homes, but ultimately the council approved the application based on the need for new housing and apparent lack of homeowner concern about the project.
"We desperately need more housing. ... It's hard to say no to that," Councilwoman Christine Schott said.
Trimble said he heard from two nearby property owners with questions about the project, but only one submitted an official comment.
Penny MacKenzie, who owns a nearby property, said the only way to get large appliances or furniture in and out of her property is through a wide patio door in the back of the house. She said she was worried that if the developers erect fencing that blocks vehicle access to the back yard, there will be no way for large furniture or appliances to be moved in or out.
She said she would only be opposed to the plan if that access issue could not be resolved, but she believes "there can be a mutually satisfactory resolution of this problem."
The 0.96-acre parcel also includes the building that used to house the Longview police satellite office, which closed in late April. That building, though vacant, would remain zoned as neighborhood commercial.
Councilman Mike Wallin said he was concerned about losing neighborhood commercial zoned space, which he said were vital parts of neighborhoods.
"However, right now we're doing pretty good with commercial opportunities ... we're not doing good at providing adequate housing," Wallin said.
Councilman Steve Moon added that he appreciates the private property owner taking the initiative to address a need in the community, saying “we’ve got to get people housed.”
