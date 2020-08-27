Longview City Council accepts land donation for riverside park Thursday

The Longview City Council accepted a donation of about an acre of land to create a riverside park along First Avenue at its Thursday meeting.
The three parcels of land total .84 acres and were owned by Donald A. Svinth of Bend, according to the Cowlitz County Assessor’s office. They are located just north of about 2 acres of land the city already owns and is holding for a future park, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills.
Councilman Chet Makinster said he knew Svinth well before he retired to Bend, and the donation just showed “the kind of nice guy he is.”
Wills said the city has a “long history” with the property. In 2008, the city applied for a state grant to buy those three parcels to make a park, but did not do so, Wills said. Then in 2016 the city was “approached again to purchase the land, but there were higher priorities at the time,” agenda documents say.
This year, the land was offered as a donation for “the eventual construction of a riverfront park,” according to the city.
The park could include walking trails, a non-motorized boat launch, a river viewpoint and a picnicking area, along with natural habitat for animals, Wills said. The land could create a park stretching from Gerhart Park to Charlie’s Restaurant, and could help connect the dike trails, she said.
Wills said the land was best suited to parkland, as it would be very expensive to re-zone it. She added that an environmental assessment “came back clear and clean to move forward” Thursday.
In other business, the council approved the proposed $1.6 million 2021 budget for the Kelso Airport. About $1 million of the spending plan is for grant-funded projects, according to airport manager Christopher Paolini. This year’s budget was $1.5 million, which also included about $1 million in grant-funded work, he said.
