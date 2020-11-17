Longview Chipotle open now with drive-thru lane; still hiring workers

Washington state’s new indoor dining restrictions are not expected to hinder the opening month sales at one of Longview’s newest fast food restaurants, which includes a special drive-thru lane.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its Longview location this month, about a week ahead of the governor’s latest rollout of COVID-19 safety restrictions. The crisp white-and-red building at 923 Ocean Beach Hwy., features a drive-thru “Chipotlane,” which allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their car, according to a news release from the company.
That will keep the new restaurant open for takeout, mobile pick-up and contactless delivery, despite having the indoor seating area closed by the state rules. A company spokesperson told TDN Tuesday that the restaurant will transition its daily operations to match Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest rules.
Local customers also can take advantage of national Chipotle programs, such as the Real Foodprint sustainability tracker and digital donation and fundraising opportunities.
The company launched the Real Foodprint tracker in October. It allows customers to measure how their orders help reduce carbon emissions, save water, improve soil health, support organic land and farms and avoid antibiotic use in ingredients.
“Chipotle is the first brand to provide detailed impact data about its ingredients for guests, holding the brand accountable for cultivating a better world,” the company said in an October news release.
Chipotle, a California-based company, also allows customers that use its app and website for orders to round up their bill to the highest dollar amount and donate that money to the National Young Farmers Coalition. In addition, local nonprofits and charity causes can sign up for a digital fundraiser code to collect money from app orders during special fundraiser events.
“Overall, Chipotle has donated more than $50 million to local schools, PTAs, sports teams, and more nationwide,” the company said in a news release.
The Longview restaurant, which sits between Longview Donuts and Dutch Brothers, replaced the former Money Tree payday loan business housed in the nearly 2,700-square-foot building. Construction crews renovated the building and its attached 20,000-square-foot lot earlier this fall.
The local location is still hiring workers, according to a company statement. Chipotle restaurants typically employee about 25 workers per location, the company wrote.
The company offers “competitive benefits,” including a debt-free college degree program, mental healthcare, English-as-a-second-language programs and crew bonuses, “with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year.”
Chipotle owns more than 2,600 restaurants across the world. Unlike chain franchises such as McDonalds or Dairy Queen, Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants, according to its website.
The corporate company has been steadily growing its footprint. In the last year, Chipotle has opened well over 150 new restaurants.
According to the company’s third-quarter financial report, 44 new locations opened over the three-month period between July and September. Of those, 26 had Chipotlanes like Longview’s location.
“These (drive-thru) formats continue to perform very well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins and returns,” the company wrote in its third-quarter sales report.
