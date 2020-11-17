Longview Chipotle open now with drive-thru lane; still hiring workers

Chipotle, a California-based company, also allows customers that use its app and website for orders to round up their bill to the highest dollar amount and donate that money to the National Young Farmers Coalition. In addition, local nonprofits and charity causes can sign up for a digital fundraiser code to collect money from app orders during special fundraiser events.

“Overall, Chipotle has donated more than $50 million to local schools, PTAs, sports teams, and more nationwide,” the company said in a news release.

The Longview restaurant, which sits between Longview Donuts and Dutch Brothers, replaced the former Money Tree payday loan business housed in the nearly 2,700-square-foot building. Construction crews renovated the building and its attached 20,000-square-foot lot earlier this fall.

The local location is still hiring workers, according to a company statement. Chipotle restaurants typically employee about 25 workers per location, the company wrote.

The company offers “competitive benefits,” including a debt-free college degree program, mental healthcare, English-as-a-second-language programs and crew bonuses, “with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year.”