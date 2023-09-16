Inspired by local centennial celebrations, members of the Century Club of Longview investigated their organization’s history and presented their findings in May through a special program called “Century Club: The Early Years.”

The program was held in the Mary J. Otteraaen Room of the Longview Public Library and focused on the first decade of the group’s activities, according to a press release from the organization.

The group found information from secretarial minutes and scrapbooks containing news articles about group events in the library’s Longview Room. Members compared the club’s activities then to the ones they have today and examined the historical influences of the time period on the club.

The Century Club began in 1929 as a women’s study group that met in the basement of the Longview Public Library, and emphasizes learning about the local community and the world at large. Club activities include hosting programs that present local and world views of history, culture, the arts and education.

Longview Room coordinator Angela Stephenson assisted club member Melanie Jechort with the majority of her research.

For those unable to attend the Early Years presentation, the Century Club also presented a streamlined version in June.

Club members are planning to hold other historical presentations on subsequent decades in the next several years, and will celebrate their own centennial in 2029.