An assortment of merchandise available to celebrate Longview's Centennial is available for purchase.

Centennial T-shirts features designs by Owen Baker, cost is $20.

Royal blue T-shirt with 100th anniversary logo, $18.

Royal blue stainless steel tumbler with the Centennial logo, $18.

Official Centennial coin designed by Diana Boaglio, $10.

Celebrate in style with a Centennial pin, $3 each or two for $5.

A commemorative calendar features artwork by Carolyn Feasey Kirkpatrick, $5.

Centennial pens are available in limited quantity, $1.

The items can be found at the YMCA and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.

Calendars available at the Cowlitz County Museum and Paperbacks Galore.

Visit www.longview100.org/store to see the available merchandise and get more information.