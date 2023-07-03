An assortment of merchandise available to celebrate Longview's Centennial is available for purchase.
- Centennial T-shirts features designs by Owen Baker, cost is $20.
- Royal blue T-shirt with 100th anniversary logo, $18.
- Royal blue stainless steel tumbler with the Centennial logo, $18.
- Official Centennial coin designed by Diana Boaglio, $10.
- Celebrate in style with a Centennial pin, $3 each or two for $5.
- A commemorative calendar features artwork by Carolyn Feasey Kirkpatrick, $5.
- Centennial pens are available in limited quantity, $1.
The items can be found at the YMCA and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Calendars available at the Cowlitz County Museum and Paperbacks Galore.
Visit www.longview100.org/store to see the available merchandise and get more information.