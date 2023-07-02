Here is a list of events throughout the year to celebrate Longview’s centennial. More events will be added as they are finalized.

Centennial Gala Dinner and Dance

5 p.m., Sept. 8, Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave, Longview. www.longview100.org.

Celebrate Longview’s Centennial at the gala dinner in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Then walk over to the David Story Field for a drone show featuring the planned city. Return to the ballroom to dance as a live band plays.

YMCA Ice Cream Social and Ol’ Time Music

2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 30, YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Ice cream treats, music and dancing. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

YMCA Military Ball

6 to 10 p.m., Nov. 11, AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

This black-tie or dress uniform event will include dinner and dancing for active military personnel, veterans and their spouses or dates at the AWPPW Hall adjacent to the YMCA. The YMCA is also planning to offer child care, silent auction items and other activities at the Y. Menu, ticket prices and other details to come.

Solstice walk

5 p.m., Dec. 16, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.friendsofgalileo.com.

Join for Longview’s annual Solstice Lantern Walk through the solar system.

YMCA 100th birthday party open house

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 17, YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Help the YMCA celebrate its 100 birthday with this free event featuring refreshments, tours of the building, membership promotions, historic photos and more.