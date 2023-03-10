Here is a list of events throughout the year to celebrate Longview's centennial. More events will be added as they are finalized.

2023 Cabaret Follies

7 p.m., March 24 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 25, Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. www.cabaretfollies.org.

Performances are set to include singing, dancing comedy and skits, and proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Link. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com or box office: 360-575-8499.

History of Longview presentation

7 p.m., April 6, Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119 or cowlitzcountyhistory.org.

Learn a little about Longview’s start and some of its most prominent landmarks in this free First Thursday speakers event at the county historical museum.

Spring tea party

2 to 4 p.m., May 7, YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

A dress up party for granddaughters over 3 years old, as well as moms and/or grandmothers. The party will include tea, finger foods and musical entertainment. Each ticket is good for up to three people for $20. Only 40 tickets will be sold.

Healthy Kids Day

1 to 3 p.m., June 3, YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Free event with lots of fun and activities for families. More details to come.

Trinity Lutheran Church 100th celebration

June 24 and June 25, Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview. www.longviewtrinitylutheran.com.

Trinity Lutheran Church 100th celebration event is set to include an open house from 2 to 4 p.m., June 24 and a special worship at 10:30 a.m., June 25, followed by a "1920s church picnic," in which an RSVP is required. RSVP at tlclview@cni.net or call 360-423-6750.

Columbia River Reader's Centennial Gala

7 p.m., June 30, Wollenberg Auditorium, LCC Rose Center for the Arts, 1528 Maple St., Longview. crreader.com.

A book launch and celebration, including a variety show with music, entertainment, readings and multiple presentations with historical and contemporary film and photos.

Centennial Gala Dinner and Dance

5 p.m., Sept. 8, Grant’s at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave, Longview. www.longview100.org

Celebrate Longview’s Centennial at the gala dinner in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Then walk over to the David Story Field for a drone show featuring the planned city. Return to the ballroom to dance as a live band plays.

YMCA Ice Cream Social and Ol' Time Music

2 to 5 p.m., Sept. 30, YMCA, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Ice cream treats, music and dancing. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

YMCA Military Ball

6 to 10 p.m., Nov. 11, AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

This black-tie or dress uniform event will include dinner and dancing for active military personnel, veterans and their spouses or dates at the AWPPW Hall adjacent to the YMCA. The YMCA is also planning to offer child care, silent auction items and other activities at the Y. Menu, ticket prices and other details to come.

Solstice walk

5 p.m., Dec. 16, Lake Sacajawea Park, Longview. www.friendsofgalileo.com.

Join for Longview's annual Solstice Lantern Walk through the solar system.

YMCA 100th birthday party open house

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 17, YMCA, 766 15th Ave., Longview. 360-423-4770 or longviewymca.org.

Help the YMCA celebrate its 100 birthday with this free event featuring refreshments, tours of the building, membership promotions, historic photos and more.