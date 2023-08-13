Two months after the six-story Monticello Hotel opened in July 1923, as the centerpiece around R.A. Long’s planned city, one of the first reported crimes hit the growing town — a theft at a bookstore.

According to the Sept. 13, 1923, issue of The Daily News, “what is believed to be Longview’s first act of lawlessness occurred” the night before when thieves broke into Judd’s Book Store located in the Hemlock building and made off with “considerable stock.”

The article says 71 Waterman fountain pens, $2 worth of silver and $1.25 in pennies were stolen.

Bill Watson, the Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator, said Judd’s was likely the only bookstore in town, with a population of about 3,000 residents and no mayor, and sold schoolbooks, office supplies, magazines and cards.

The wife of bookstore owner Ira Judd told The Daily News in 1948 the business was the city’s first lease for an independent store and the agreement was signed on July 31, 1923. The article states the bookstore was a fixture of the Longview business district at 1309 Hudson St., the site that most recently held Teague’s Interiors. For three months, the bookstore was temporarily located on 12th Avenue “to serve the school children” while the Hudson Street location was being completed, the article states.

In 1947, the bookstore moved to near the current location of The Broadway Gallery on Commerce Avenue. Judd’s was also located on Washington, then Vandercook ways, expanded to sell furniture and janitor supplies, and was later ran by Ira Judd’s son Wendell, according to a 1957 article.

Watson said thefts, like the one at Judd’s in 1923, were common, and since Longview wasn’t officially incorporated until February of 1924, arrestees were sent to the jail in neighboring Kelso.

Authorities suspected either a grown man or a pack of young boys committed the theft, according to the 1923 article, and a large footprint was found near the building — the only clue for the city marshal.

A city marshal was most likely hired by either the Long-Bell Lumber Company or another contractor since Longview was still a company town at the time, Watson said.

Kelso crime

While Longview saw more petty crimes in the ‘20s, the rowdier Kelso — home to brothels and saloons — saw more serious crimes, including an assault and an attempted mugging on a woman seven months prior to the bookstore theft.

According to the Feb. 9, 1923, issue of The Longview News — the original name of The Daily News — Marie Foss, a waitress at the Lotus Cafe, was attacked three days prior to the report.

The article does not indicate whether the attack was in Kelso or Longview, but according to The Daily News archives, The Longview Lotus Cafe didn’t open until 1925.

Watson said the Lotus Cafe in Kelso was located close to Pacific Avenue and Allen Street and demolished in the spring of 1923 to make way for a replacement bridge following Allen Street Bridge collapse on Jan. 3, 1923, which resulted in the loss of dozens of lives.

The 1923 articles states Foss noticed she was being followed after leaving work for home. She tried to quickly walk away, but the assailant grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her “with such force that she was knocked down,” according to the report. She was carrying a purse with her weekly salary, which officials suspected was the motive for the attack.

Still, Foss made it to her next shift.

“The plucky little woman resumed work the next morning with a calmness that is indeed rare,” states the article.