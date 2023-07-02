To honor the city's milestone anniversary, The Daily News is running a series through the rest of 2023 on issues covering Longview's past 100 years. Articles, photos, videos, polls and more will be added to the series through December.
LONGVIEW'S HISTORY THROUGH THE EYES OF CITY MAYORS
Longview is celebrating 100 years in 2023, so The Daily News interviewed the city's last seven former mayors.
CENTENNIAL VIDEOS
UPCOMING CENTENNIAL EVENTS
PAST CENTENNIAL EVENTS
PHOTOS: Longview Centennial Car Show
Cars from roughly the 1920s through 1950s were parked in front of R.A. Long High School Saturday, June 24 as part of the Longview Centennial Car Show. Upcoming centennial events include the Columbia River Reader's Centennial Gala, which includes a book launch, on Friday at the Rose Center for the Arts in Longview.
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
A silver 1967 Mercury Cougar stands out as it is parked outside of R.A Long for the Longview Centennial Car Show that was meant to feature car…
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
A shaded 1955 Chev Bel Air coverable with a V8 engine and four-speed automatic transmission awaits to be seen at the Longview Centennial Car S…
Two vintage Ford vehicles drive past the Longview Centennial Car Show on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Longview.
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
The shiny olive-green 1947 Oldsmobile convertible parked outside of R.A Long for the Longview Centennial Car Show on Saturday, June 24.
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
Possibly, the only foreign car at the Longview Centennial Car Show was the vintage 1935 Austin Seven from the United Kingdom, on Saturday June, 24.
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
Spectators check out a milk-white 1928 Model A at the Longview Centennial Car Show on Saturday, June 24.
Longview Centennial Car Show
A teal 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air gleams in the sun outside of R.A Long High School for the Longview Centennial Car Show on Saturday, June 24. The…
Longview Centennial 2023 Car Show
The cream and green 1931 Chevrolet Sport Roadster shines at the Longview Centennial Car Show with its rumble seat and wooded trunk, owned by B…
This year marks the 74th anniversary of the community musical variety show.
HISTORICAL ACCOUNTS
The Daily News is gathering first-hand accounts of local memories to celebrate the city and newspaper's centennial.