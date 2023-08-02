The Longview Police Department held its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday at Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands.

The event, held nationally on the first Tuesday in August, aims to bring law enforcement and citizens together. For nearly four decades, National Night Out has been celebrated across all 50 states — including the Cowlitz County cities of Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama and Castle Rock this year.

Longview Police Officer and K-9 Handler Emilio Villagrana said the event is a way to bridge the gap between citizens and government.

“National Night Out is a great event for the community to interact with all different aspects of the government,” Villagrana said. “The police department comes out here to introduce ourselves and get a little more familiar, especially with the kids.”

Longview’s celebration featured kid-friendly activities hosted by local organizations, along with free hot dogs and chips from the Salvation Army, and a police K-9 demonstration.

Children had the chance to meet government employees from various departments, including police, fire, and emergency services, along with the beloved McGruff the Crime Dog.

Youngster Reighn Chanthavong attended his first National Night Out celebration this year. He said he honked the horn of a Waste Control truck and raced wooden cars at the Boy Scouts’ booth.

The K-9 demonstration showcased the skills of Longview Police Department’s K-9s Khan and Nero, as they chased a police cadet with a bite guard on her arm. Khan and Nero also retrieved items thrown by their handlers and obeyed a series of other commands.

Longview’s event started at 5 p.m. and ended with neighboring cities’ celebrations at 8 p.m.

Another youngster, Bailey Ringquist, was enthusiastic about the celebration as a whole.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun today,” she said.