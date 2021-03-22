Longview career, technical education program expands following board approval

However, Broadway has served all its students in person since Jan. 11, Shea-Bates said, and was one of the first schools that offered in-person services in August to screen children.

“I expect we will see a rapid increase once things start to open back up again,” Shea-Bates said.

Superintendent Dan Zorn shared that last week the district started testing students and staff onsite and so far has not had any positive tests. This week, Zorn said the district will roll out access to rapid testing.

He added that “anyone who has not been vaccinated at his point in time has probably chosen to be not vaccinated” because “we’ve worked real hard over the last two weeks” to get everyone the opportunity.

Parent Sean Turpin again told the board he believes the board and district was “continuing to fail the students” by inaction on moving to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revised guidance allowing students to be three feet apart instead of six.

Earlier in the meeting, Zorn explained that the district has to wait for direction from the state, which he expects soon, to move to the three-foot rule. Turpin said it was “absolutely ridiculous” the school board refused to move forward without state approval.

