Car tab fees in Longview are going up $20 starting this month.

In January, the Longview City Council approved the increase that doubles car tab fees and the revenue will be used to improve city streets.

Vehicle license fees, also known as car tabs, are an annual charge for vehicles registered within the city limits. Public Works Director Ken Hash said Longview has collected $20 car tabs since 2017.

Now the fee is $40 for Longview residents whose vehicle license renewals are due on or after July 12.

The fee increase was estimated to provide Longview an additional $600,000 per year beginning in 2024.

For more information, contact the Public Works at 360-442-5200.