Eleven Longview businesses are putting on a Barbie scavenger hunt throughout town, which will culminate in a Barbie party on Aug. 19.

Scavenger hunt participants can win a gift basket worth $300.

People can pick up a scavenger hunt card before Aug. 19 at Halo Salon, Med Spa and Boutique, JoJo + CoCo Boutique, Wander Boutique, Raw Juice Bar, The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co., Sweetspot Frozen Yogurt, Cafe Guse, Golden Ladder Interiors, Storyboard Delights, Dapper Dandelion Floral + Plant, and Niche. Return the card by Aug. 19 to be entered to win.

A Barbie party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at Halo Salon, Med Spa and Boutique, according to a news release from owner Leanna Villanueva. People are encouraged to dress like Barbie and the event will include food, drinks, music and vendors.

Villanueva said the party is to celebrate the salon being named one of the top 20 salons in the nation for design and aesthetic by Salon Today, a salon and spa industry publication. Finalists for the award were released on June 1 and Halo was named a salon of distinction on Aug. 2.

Stacey Soble, Salon Today's director of strategic brand content, said Halo's double-sided stations and custom wall art helped the salon stand out amongst the rest.

“Our judges especially loved Halo’s custom wall art that not only gives clients a great place to take selfies, it also expresses the salon’s unique personality,” Soble said a press release.