Longview bus driver will walk 17 miles to raise money for laid-off drivers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the pandemic started, Longview school bus driver Ray Bartness started taking walks to replace his gym time. Now, he’s putting his high step count to work by holding a 17-mile walking fundraiser to raise money for his laid-off colleagues.

A driver for the past 17 years, Bartness said after he received his temporary layoff letter in August he started thinking of his coworkers. He decided to start a GoFundMe for people to sponsor his walk. He’ll walk 68 laps of the Mark Morris track on Saturday, one for each year of his life.

He said walking the distance will take him about 6 hours, with three short breaks to eat and hydrate. He’ll start at 9 a.m.

The fundraiser is already well past his $1,000 goal, he said. Between the GoFundMe and donations people have made in person, he said he’s deposited about $2,000 into the bus driver scholarship fund.

After Saturday, he said a committee of drivers will get together and decide which drivers will get a portion of the money. Then, they’ll write checks from the bus bank account, Bartness said.

Bartness said because of COVID-19 guidelines, the school district cannot hold any events, so this is not a school-district sanctioned event.