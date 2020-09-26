Longview bus driver raises nearly $3,000 for laid-off coworkers with walkathon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Periodic rain Saturday didn’t stop Longview school bus driver Ray Bartness from walking his 17-mile fundraiser for his laid-off colleagues, and his determination paid off.

“I think we’re going to hit $3,000,” he said when he was about three-quarters of the way done his walk.

“Considering the goal was $1,000, I’m more than pleased.”

A driver for the past 17 years, Bartness said after he received his temporary layoff letter in August he started thinking of his coworkers. He knew of one single parent who would now be supporting her three kids on unemployment, and another person who has been on medical leave last year and was therefore getting “next to nothing because of that from unemployment.”

“When you’re walking around by yourself, your mind goes 1,000 miles an hour,” Bartness said. “It popped up one day when the layoffs came. I knew some of the people were going to be hurt badly.”

He walked 68 laps of the Mark Morris track Saturday, one for each year of his life, and started a GoFundMe for people to sponsor the walk.

“I figured I’m 68, so I thought it would be a good number,” Bartness said.