Longview bus driver raises nearly $3,000 for laid-off coworkers with walkathon

Periodic rain Saturday didn’t stop Longview school bus driver Ray Bartness from walking his 17-mile fundraiser for his laid-off colleagues, and his determination paid off.
“I think we’re going to hit $3,000,” he said when he was about three-quarters of the way done his walk.
“Considering the goal was $1,000, I’m more than pleased.”
A driver for the past 17 years, Bartness said after he received his temporary layoff letter in August he started thinking of his coworkers. He knew of one single parent who would now be supporting her three kids on unemployment, and another person who has been on medical leave last year and was therefore getting “next to nothing because of that from unemployment.”
“When you’re walking around by yourself, your mind goes 1,000 miles an hour,” Bartness said. “It popped up one day when the layoffs came. I knew some of the people were going to be hurt badly.”
He walked 68 laps of the Mark Morris track Saturday, one for each year of his life, and started a GoFundMe for people to sponsor the walk.
“I figured I’m 68, so I thought it would be a good number,” Bartness said.
He said walking the roughly 17 miles took him about 6 hours, with three short breaks to eat and hydrate. Wearing double knee braces and with his family to support him, he started his walk around 9 a.m. and was still going strong by 2 p.m.
“It’s not too bad. It’s not a strenuous pace, I’m not out of breath,” he said. “I can feel in in my knees and feet.”
Bartness said he typically walks 30 or 40 laps per day and averages 3.2 miles per hour. This time, he used a binder with 68 numbered pages in it to keep track of what lap he was on, turning one page in victory each time he passed it.
A few other bus drivers came and walked some laps with him, as did friends and family members who weren’t scared off by the rain, he said.
After Saturday, Bartness said a committee of drivers will get together and decide which drivers will get a portion of the money, which has been deposited into the school bus driver scholarship fund. Then, they’ll write checks from the bus bank account, he said.
While Bartness himself was laid off in August, he said he’s returned to work part-time, driving lunches out to kids each weekday.
“I’m fortunate enough to not be in that position, so I can help out a little bit,” he said. “My wife and I have been pretty blessed.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gf.me/u/yz2aht.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.