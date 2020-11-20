Longview budget will use savings in 2021-22, seek to avoid future deficit

“It’s cumulative, so year over year when you look at that 1% increase that number is no longer a part of that increase,” Sacha said.

That could create a larger deficit in the future, he added, as expenditures are outpacing city revenues.

“If 2022 plays out the way we presented, we would have an ending fund balance of 22.8%,” Sacha said. “We have a policy that states our minimum fund balance should be 15%, so from that perspective in this biennium we’re okay.”

However, Sacha warned that this cannot become a trend, because “if we don’t do anything in next two years to correct this imbalance we’re going to be in serious trouble.”

“We don’t have another $4 million to draw down in 2023 and 2024 to leave us with the minimum fund balance we need to provide for that fiscal stability,” he said.

In the budget letter, Sacha and Swanson said the city “must commit to placing appropriate limits on the use of fund balance to ensure we have the resources needed to respond to the uncertainty that lies ahead and fortify our ability to weather the next financial challenge.”

Even as revenues has dropped due to COVID-19, personnel benefit costs and unemployment compensation costs have increased.

