Longview budget will use savings in 2021-22, seek to avoid future deficit

As Longview gets closer to passing the 2021-2022 budget, staff are working to predict a year that could be just as volatile and irregular as this past year.
While preparing a budget always requires some educated guesswork, “preparing one in the midst of an economic shutdown during a global pandemic elevates the task to a new level of uncertainty,” according to a letter from City Manager Kurt Sacha and Administrative Services Director Kris Swanson.
“The unpredictability of this year’s budget mirrors the unpredictable spread of the virus and the unknown timing for effective therapies to treat it,” the letter said.
City staff have proposed a biennial budget of $83.6 million over 2021 and 2022 in the general fund operating budget. $41.5 million will be spent in 2021 and $42.1 million in 2022. The city needed to pull from its reserves to correct a $2.3 million deficit in 2021 and a $2.1 million deficit in 2022.
So while the budget is balanced, the letter said many underfunded needs remain. For now the city is maintaining services, but it might need to amend the budget again next year depending on what status of the COVID-19 virus, the letter said.
Sacha said Thursday that as the council did not approve a 1% property tax increase for the second year in a row, the city will not get about $57,000 this year that it will have to make up for from the reserves or from other areas of the budget. Last year, the city pulled about $95,000 from its reserves, Sacha said.
“It’s cumulative, so year over year when you look at that 1% increase that number is no longer a part of that increase,” Sacha said.
That could create a larger deficit in the future, he added, as expenditures are outpacing city revenues.
“If 2022 plays out the way we presented, we would have an ending fund balance of 22.8%,” Sacha said. “We have a policy that states our minimum fund balance should be 15%, so from that perspective in this biennium we’re okay.”
However, Sacha warned that this cannot become a trend, because “if we don’t do anything in next two years to correct this imbalance we’re going to be in serious trouble.”
“We don’t have another $4 million to draw down in 2023 and 2024 to leave us with the minimum fund balance we need to provide for that fiscal stability,” he said.
In the budget letter, Sacha and Swanson said the city “must commit to placing appropriate limits on the use of fund balance to ensure we have the resources needed to respond to the uncertainty that lies ahead and fortify our ability to weather the next financial challenge.”
Even as revenues has dropped due to COVID-19, personnel benefit costs and unemployment compensation costs have increased.
According to the proposed budget, the city anticipates paying 4.2% more in personnel benefits in 2021, which is $8.3 million. In 2022, that number will increase to $8.4 million. Unemployment compensation will spike 26% in 2021 to $71,130, and will increase slightly in 2022 as well, the budget predicts.
The city anticipated paying $20.4 million in salaries and wages in 2021, which is about 0.5% down from 2020, but will pay slightly more in 2022 at $20.8 million.
The proposed budget does not include costs associated with the COVID-19 response because those are largely funded by grants. The budget also does not assume the reimbursement of lost revenue from COVID-19, but the city is advocating for reimbursement in the form of another federal stimulus package specifically to help local governments, Sacha said.
“We’ve received about $1.5 or $1.6 million in CARES Act funding to date, but those funds have been ... for expenses related to addressing the pandemic,” Sacha said, like PPE or upgraded technology, not to replace lost revenue.
The city has also taken proactive steps throughout the pandemic to mitigate its likely economic fallout, Sacha said, like leaving several positions open and cutting other expenses. It will spend about 5% less on supplies in 2021, with $1.2 million budgeted.
“I foresee that carrying over (into next year),” Sacha said.
In revenues, the city is anticipating getting about 1.2% more in 2021 than in 2020, for a total of $30.4 million. It anticipates getting $31 million in 2022, which is 2% more.
However, the budget also anticipates being down 11% in license and permit fees in 2021, collecting about $906,000 when in 2020 the city collected $1 million. That number will rise slightly in 2022 to $922,000, the budget projects.
The budget also assumes more intergovernmental revenue, meaning funds that come from liquor tax, gas tax and federal grants. In 2021, that amount will jump about 34% to $3.48 million, then increase again in 2022 to $3.49 million.
Street repair will decline by about 55% to $1.6 million in 2021 then increase again to $4.6 million in 2022. Sacha said that fund is not tied to revenue like the general fund, but mostly reflects federal government and other grants used for large projects.
“It’s not operating like the general fund,” Sacha said. “For us, it’s more or less the construction fund for various state projects.”
The “decrease” from 2020 therefore does not reflect a cut, Sacha said, but rather 2020 was higher because of the several-million dollar traffic signal synchronization project along Washington Way and 15th Avenue.
Similarly, the Economic Development fund will also decrease about 5.6% for the next two years, with $545,000 budgeted in both 2021 and 2022, because of changes in grant funding, Sacha said.
“Regardless of the challenges presented to us, we know our community will remain strong, our workforce committed, and our city ready to overcome any challenge,” the letter said. “Because of our resilience, we will get through this challenge together and come through even stronger on the other side.”
